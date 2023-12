Truth Decay and Trust in Institutions

The shrinking role of facts and evidence-based analysis in American public life poses a threat to democracy, to policymaking, and to the very notion of civic discourse. RAND has launched an ambitious research project, Truth Decay, to define and study the problem with the ultimate goal of working toward innovative solutions.

The Pew Research Center is concerned about these same trends and is studying public attitudes related to these issues through its “Trust, Facts, and Democracy” project. In this Events @ RAND podcast, Pew's Carroll Doherty joins RAND’s Jennifer Kavanagh for a discussion about the causes and consequences of Truth Decay and declining trust in institutions.

Featured Speakers