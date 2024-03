Truth Decay and Community Engagement

In a recent op-ed published in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, RAND President and CEO Michael D. Rich and political scientist Jennifer Kavanagh wrote about what they refer to as the Truth Decay Paradox. “Increasingly, detailed data and complex analysis are the foundation of decision-making in baseball and many other professions and occupations. One notable exception is political and civil discourse in modern life, and the public policymaking that accompanies it.”

Their research on Truth Decay showed that some of the greatest public policy failures in U.S. history occurred when insufficient attention was paid to available facts and data. Equally important, they found Truth Decay contributes to a growing disengagement of citizens from their government and the political process.

In this Events @ RAND podcast, RAND political scientist Jennifer Kavanagh and William “Pat” Getty, president of the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, discuss Truth Decay’s consequences on community engagement and resilience.

Featured Speakers

William P. Getty President and Trustee, Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation