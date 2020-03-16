The U.S. Response to COVID-19
Add to website or blog
Copy and paste the selected text
March 16, 2020
With cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) now confirmed across the United States, how prepared is the country to robustly respond? What steps can be taken to contain the epidemic in the weeks ahead?
In this Call with the Experts podcast, RAND researchers discuss the U.S. COVID-19 response from a variety of perspectives including pandemic preparedness, emergency response capacity and delivery, and economic impacts. They also discuss innovative ways communities, schools, hospitals, and health care systems might be able to respond, as well as some of the risks posed by the outbreak that are now coming into focus:
- Jennifer Bouey, the Tang Chair in China Policy Studies at RAND, is an epidemiologist whose research focuses on global health strategies and the social determinants of health.
- Laura J. Faherty is a senior physician policy researcher and an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Boston University School of Medicine.
- Courtney Gidengil is a senior physician policy researcher who is board-certified in both general pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases.
- Jennifer Kavanagh is a senior political scientist, the Joel and Joanne Mogy Truth Decay Fellow, and the leader of RAND's Countering Truth Decay initiative.
Jeffrey Hiday from the RAND Office of Media Relations moderates.
Learn More
-
Congress and the White House are weighing economic policies to help people acutely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Here are insights from RAND experts on what might be effective in terms of fiscal policy, stimulus spending, and emergency relief to affected workers.
-
COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, is now in all 50 states. And more and more U.S. cases and deaths are being reported. As orders to close schools and restaurants take effect across America, RAND researchers answer some questions about the crisis.
-
Jennifer Kavanagh, who wrote the RAND book Truth Decay about the diminishing role that facts play in making important public policy decisions, calls the unfolding situation with the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 a worst-case scenario.
-
Cases of the coronavirus have now spread to several dozens of countries, infecting thousands and thousands of people across the globe. With concerns about the disease rising, we asked a group of RAND researchers to answer a wide range of questions about the crisis.