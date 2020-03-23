The Economic Impacts of COVID-19

Just weeks ago the economic outlook in the U.S. was strong—unemployment was low and optimism among small businesses was high. But all has changed as a result of COVID-19. What impacts will the outbreak have on the global economy? What actions can be taken to facilitate rapid economic recovery?

On this Call with the Experts podcast, RAND researchers discuss economic issues related to the pandemic from a variety of perspectives—including international economic strategy, governance and funding options for recovery, and the role of the U.S. in the global economic order. They also address ways governments and communities might be able to respond during a time of slowing economic growth.

Jeffrey Hiday from the RAND Office of Media Relations moderates.