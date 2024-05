Expert Insights: Using AI to Tackle Disinformation Online

RAND Europe analyst Linda Slapakova talks with RAND senior behavioral scientist William Marcellino about their study on human-machine detection of online-based malign information. They discuss how their report used a combination of human analysis and machine learning to identify disinformation on social media in the context of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and how their hybrid human and machine learning model can be used to help address similar challenges in the future.