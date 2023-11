Ray Block, Jr. Michael D. Rich Distinguished Chair for Countering Truth Decay Ray Block Jr. (he/him) is the inaugural Michael D. Rich Distinguished Chair for Countering Truth Decay, and a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation. The chair was established in honor of Rich, RAND's former president and CEO, who initiated RAND's Truth Decay work and made it an…

Todd C. Helmus Senior Behavioral Scientist Todd Helmus is a senior behavioral scientist at the RAND Corporation and a nationally recognized expert on disinformation and violent extremism. He specializes in the use of data and evidence-based strategies to understand and counter disinformation and extremism. He has studied the…

William Marcellino Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist Bill Marcellino is a senior behavioral scientist at the RAND Corporation, professor of text analytics at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, and lecturer at Carnegie Mellon University and Johns Hopkins University. He was trained as a sociolinguist and corpus linguist, and at RAND he develops AI…