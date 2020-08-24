Miriam Matthews is a senior behavioral and social scientist at the RAND Corporation. She conducts research in the areas of diversity, harmful interpersonal behaviors, and political psychology.
Matthews has published research on multiple topics, including barriers to diversity in the Department of Defense, racial/ethnic harassment and discrimination, sexual assault and harassment prevention and response, hazing and workplace bullying measurement and prevention, and suicide. She has also examined the possible effects of malign and subversive information efforts on attitudes and behaviors and the effects of threats on political attitudes.
Matthews earned her Ph.D. in social psychology from Claremont Graduate University, and she was a postdoctoral research fellow with the University of Oxford.
Selected Publications
Hackett, J., Omoto, A., & Matthews, M., "Human rights: The role of psychological sense of global community," Peace and Conflict: Journal of Peace Psychology, 21, 2015
Levin, S., Pratto, F., Matthews, M., Sidanius, J., & Kteily, N., "A dual process approach to understanding intergroup prejudice in Lebanon: An extension to intergroup threat perceptions and emotions," Group Processes and Intergroup Relations, 16, 2013
Levin, S., Matthews, M., Guimond, S., Sidanius, J., Pratto, F., Kteily, N., Pitpitan, E., & Dover, T., "Assimilation, multiculturalism, and colorblindness: Mediated and moderated relationships between social dominance orientation and prejudice," Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, 48, 2012
Dover, T.L., Matthews, M., Krauss, D.A., & Levin, S., "Just world beliefs, expert psychological testimony, and verdicts: A mediational model," Analyses of Social Issues and Public Policy, 12, 2012
Victoroff, J., Adelman, J., & Matthews, M., "Psychological factors associated with support for suicide bombing in the Muslim Diaspora," Political Psychology, 33, 2012
Matthews, M., & Levin, S., "Testing a dual process model of prejudice: Assessment and manipulation of group threat perceptions," Motivation and Emotion, 36, 2012
Matthews, M., Levin, S., & Sidanius, J., "A longitudinal test of ideological motives within the model of political conservatism as motivated social cognition," Political Psychology, 30, 2009