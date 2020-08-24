Miriam Matthews

Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist

Education

Ph.D. in social psychology, Claremont Graduate University

Overview

Miriam Matthews is a senior behavioral and social scientist at the RAND Corporation. She conducts research in the areas of diversity, harmful interpersonal behaviors, and political psychology.

Matthews has published research on multiple topics, including barriers to diversity in the Department of Defense, racial/ethnic harassment and discrimination, sexual assault and harassment prevention and response, hazing and workplace bullying measurement and prevention, and suicide. She has also examined the possible effects of malign and subversive information efforts on attitudes and behaviors and the effects of threats on political attitudes. 

Matthews earned her Ph.D. in social psychology from Claremont Graduate University, and she was a postdoctoral research fellow with the University of Oxford.

Research Focus

Concurrent Non-RAND Positions

Lecturer in Global Security Studies, Johns Hopkins University;

Selected Publications

Hackett, J., Omoto, A., & Matthews, M., "Human rights: The role of psychological sense of global community," Peace and Conflict: Journal of Peace Psychology, 21, 2015

Levin, S., Pratto, F., Matthews, M., Sidanius, J., & Kteily, N., "A dual process approach to understanding intergroup prejudice in Lebanon: An extension to intergroup threat perceptions and emotions," Group Processes and Intergroup Relations, 16, 2013

Levin, S., Matthews, M., Guimond, S., Sidanius, J., Pratto, F., Kteily, N., Pitpitan, E., & Dover, T., "Assimilation, multiculturalism, and colorblindness: Mediated and moderated relationships between social dominance orientation and prejudice," Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, 48, 2012

Dover, T.L., Matthews, M., Krauss, D.A., & Levin, S., "Just world beliefs, expert psychological testimony, and verdicts: A mediational model," Analyses of Social Issues and Public Policy, 12, 2012

Victoroff, J., Adelman, J., & Matthews, M., "Psychological factors associated with support for suicide bombing in the Muslim Diaspora," Political Psychology, 33, 2012

Matthews, M., & Levin, S., "Testing a dual process model of prejudice: Assessment and manipulation of group threat perceptions," Motivation and Emotion, 36, 2012

Matthews, M., Levin, S., & Sidanius, J., "A longitudinal test of ideological motives within the model of political conservatism as motivated social cognition," Political Psychology, 30, 2009

Commentary

  • NYPD officers distribute face masks in Washington Square Park, New York City, May 10, 2020, photo by nycshooter/Getty Images
    Police-Community Relations

    Police Officers: This Article Will Make You Better at Combatting Misinformation

    By deliberately addressing misinformation, police officers can promote safe and healthy behaviors among those in their communities. The actions they take to combat misinformation and improve protections in their communities are a critical part of the collective campaign to end the pandemic and help people return to their normal lives.

    Aug 24, 2020

    Police1

  • Air Force Maj. Travis Tucker, right, explains an AC-130U Spooky gunship’s weapons systems to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein during a mission orientation flight at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 19, 2016

    Improving the Effectiveness of Air Force Squadron Commanders

    U.S. Air Force commanders around the world understand their responsibilities. But they believe that many unrecognized duties interfere with mission performance. They are generally prepared by professional education and career progression to fulfill their responsibilities, but they could use more instruction on how to command.

    May 23, 2018

    Homeland Security Today

  • People walk next to an election campaign poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Stavropol, Russia, March 14, 2018
    Russia

    Putin's Boasting About Nuclear Weapons Won't Help Him in the Russian Election

    In a March 1 address to the nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin evoked Soviet-era exaggeration, proclaiming barely feasible economic and social goals and boasting of nuclear arms that are unlikely to change the strategic balance. Continued exaggeration could sap public confidence in the legitimacy of Russia's ruling system and leaders.

    Mar 15, 2018

    Newsweek

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference in Moscow, March 10, 2017
    International Diplomacy

    How Putin Ensnares

    President Vladimir Putin is Russia's charmer-in-chief, with years of experience in high-level diplomacy. As part of Russia's influence operations, Putin may seek to entice or suborn Western leaders. How might he try to win them over?

    Mar 18, 2017

    U.S. News & World Report

Publications