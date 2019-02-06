The Trump-Kim Summit in Vietnam

February 26, 2019

In this Call with the Experts podcast, RAND senior international/defense researcher Bruce Bennett, RAND senior political scientist Andrew Scobell, Stanton Nuclear Security Fellow Naoko Aoki, and RAND senior political scientist Michael J. Mazarr discuss several possibilities for the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Lisa Sodders and Khorshied Samad from the RAND Office of Media Relations moderate.

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