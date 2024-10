The Long Shadow of 9/11: America's Response to Terrorism

In the ten years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, America has been humbled, hopeful, torn, driven, and inspired. In a new book, The Long Shadow of 9/11: America's Response to Terrorism, a selection of RAND's leading experts offers a distinctively farsighted perspective to the national dialogue on 9/11's legacy. Their insights assess the military, political, fiscal, social, cultural, psychological, and even moral implications of U.S. policymaking since 9/11.