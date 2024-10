Global HIV Programs at the Crossroads: How Can Donor Funding Be Optimized?

On World AIDS Day in 2011, President Obama announced a commitment to scale up treatment worldwide to 6 million HIV-positive people in need. But how can this global scale-up be achieved? And how can global HIV programs possibly hope to continue meeting an ever-growing need for services in the face of limited funding?

In this briefing, one of the authors of a recent RAND report delivers policy options and recommendations on ways to most effectively fund this scale-up.

Featured Publication