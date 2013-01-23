Adapting to Climate Change on the Coast: Lessons from Louisiana for Federal Policy
RAND Congressional Briefing Series
What can be done to reduce the chances of widespread disaster when the next Superstorm Sandy hits?
Sandy is estimated to have caused upwards of $50 billion in property damage to the mid-Atlantic states, in addition to loss of life and massive disruption to infrastructure systems in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
Sandy is only the most recent example of the massive damage and disruption caused by storms to coastal areas, however, and these consequences will grow worse as coastal populations continue to grow and sea levels rise. The increasing risks have caused policymakers to rethink how to plan for the coasts: rather than provide assistance only after the event, how can policymakers invest proactively to become more resilient and reduce the potential negative effects of coastal storms?
Other states and the federal government can learn from Louisiana's post-Katrina planning to better protect coastal populations and restore or rebuild coastal lands. The RAND Corporation assisted Louisiana in developing its 2012 Coastal Master Plan to guide the state's coastal investments and help residents plan for the future. The projects in the plan strike a balance between providing near-term benefits to coastal communities and long-term sustainability to Louisiana's coastal landscape.
Content
About RAND
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND focuses on the issues that matter most such as health, education, national security, international affairs, law and business, the environment, and more. As a nonpartisan organization, RAND operates independent of political and commercial pressures. We serve the public interest by helping lawmakers reach informed decisions on the nation's pressing challenges.