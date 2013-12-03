The Future of Mobility: Transportation 2030

RAND Congressional Briefing Series

About the Briefing

What will transportation look like in the United States in the year 2030? Multiple mobility scenarios are possible in the future. Johanna Zmud and Peter Phleps illustrate two distinct scenarios for the future of mobility 17 years from now and how choices that policymakers make today will affect the future of mobility in America.

Featured Speakers

Johanna Zmud is a senior policy researcher and director of the RAND Transportation, Space, and Technology Program. She has 25 years of experience in improving and providing data, information, and analysis for policy and planning decisionmaking for both passenger and freight sectors. Primary areas of expertise include analysis of urban and long-distance travel behavior, applying behavioral insights to mobility-related policy issues, and the intersection of transportation and information and communication technologies (ICT). Currently, she is leading work on the impact of socio-demographics on travel demand in the U.S., future automobility in the BRIC countries, and scenarios of mobility in China for 2030. She chairs a Special Task Force on Data for Decisions and Performance Measures for the Transportation Research Board of the National Academies of Sciences and serves as a member of the National Research Council (NRC) committee on Long-Term Stewardship of Safety Data from the Second Strategic Highway Research Program.

Peter Phleps is a futurist at the Institute for Mobility Research (ifmo), a research facility of the BMW Group. He has a doctoral degree in aeronautical engineering from Technische Universität München (TUM). Before joining ifmo, he worked as a research associate at the TUM Institute of Aircraft Design, where he focused on the combination of scenario analysis and technology evaluation applied in different aspects of the air transport system. At ifmo, Phleps deals with future developments and challenges relating to mobility across all modes of transport, with automobility being only one aspect among many. On the international front, ifmo's activities focus on social science and sociopolitical, economic, and ecological issues, but also extend to cultural questions related to the key challenges facing the future of mobility.