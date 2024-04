Wellbeing and Quality of Life in Cambridge

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on LinkedIn

Embed

RAND Europe experts and Jane Paterson-Todd, Chief Executive of Cambridge Ahead, discuss the Quality of Life Survey, which asked employees of organisations within the Cambridge area what they think about their quality of life. The research was commissioned by Cambridge Ahead, a business and academic member group dedicated to the successful growth of Cambridge and its region in the long term.