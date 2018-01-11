Evaluating efforts to prevent violent extremism can be challenging. The RAND Program Evaluation Toolkit for Countering Violent Extremism uses checklists, worksheets, and templates to help community-based programs design an evaluation that is appropriate for their program type, resources, and expertise. It also offers guidance on analyzing the resulting data to inform improvements. These brief videos introduce important elements of the toolkit. The first describes the creation of your logic model—a way to depict the logical flow from inputs (resources) to actions (activities) to outputs (outcomes) to assessment (evaluation) to goals (needs). An additional video on metrics provides an overview of the toolkit’s framework for selecting measures that are appropriate for your program evaluation.

Featured in This Video Miriam Matthews Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist

Subscribe to the Policy Currents newsletter

Topics