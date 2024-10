How to Sleep Like Your Relationship Depends on It

November 2, 2019

In this TEDx talk, RAND senior behavioral and social scientist Wendy Troxel shares the science behind the health of sleeping with a partner or not, and provides insights about how to navigate these choices in our relationships.

Featured Speaker

Wendy M. Troxel, Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist, RAND Corporation