A Crisis of Disinformation

The COVID-19 crisis has created an urgent need to help counter a surge in misinformation and attempts to exploit the pandemic through disinformation. Jennifer Kavanagh and Todd Helmus discuss the pandemic’s effect on public trust in important sources of information and institutions that provide information. They describe how RAND is working to not only combat disinformation and misinformation during the COVID-19 crisis, but also to counter Truth Decay—the diminishing role of facts and analysis in public life.