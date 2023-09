Evidence for Pandemic Recovery Action

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on LinkedIn

Embed

This briefing was recorded on May 27th, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a need for real-time, objective analysis that decisionmakers can use to take action and roll out recovery plans. In this briefing, Peter Hussey and Courtney Gidengil discuss how RAND can help rethink and retool our emergency management systems by assessing rapidly emerging information, synthesizing a range of solutions, and disseminating actionable evidence for immediate response. They talk about ways RAND research can be used to support decisionmaking through the phases of a crisis, from emergency response to recovery and long-term plans to mitigate lasting effects.