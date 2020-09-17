Tracking the Effects of COVID-19 on American Lives and Livelihoods

As governments, communities, businesses, and the public continue to grapple with how to limit the spread of the new coronavirus and to mitigate the economic, social, and emotional impacts of policies aimed at doing so, they need objective, up-to-date, publicly available information on how Americans are being affected across a wide variety of areas.

During the past five months, RAND researchers have conducted a series of surveys using the American Life Panel (ALP), a nationally representative internet panel, to examine the effects of COVID-19 on Americans' lives and livelihoods and help inform effective policies and interventions.

In this remote conversation, Shanthi Nataraj shares key RAND research findings. She discusses how the pandemic is affecting Americans' physical and mental health, their daily lives, and their employment and financial well-being. Brandon Baker hosts.