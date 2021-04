The Need for Space Norms

RAND senior political scientist Stephen Flanagan discusses the increasing level of space activity and the need for space norms to provide guidance for how nations should conduct space operations. The need for space norms, Flanagan explains, is often likened to maritime domain where rules of the road on the high seas ensured safety and free passage of maritime vessels across different parts of the world.