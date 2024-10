Changing Unemployment and the Post-Pandemic Workforce

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Share on LinkedIn

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

Embed

The COVID-19 pandemic has been the biggest stress test of the Unemployment Insurance system since it was created in 1935. The unprecedented labor market collapse overwhelmed state unemployment insurance systems, and emergency federal intervention has been key to stabilizing the economy.

In this RAND Remote conversation, Kathryn Edwards discusses ways the pandemic is changing how we treat unemployment. She describes options for workforce recovery, including drawing women workers back into the labor force. She also shares ways that RAND can help rethink and retool institutions for the future. Hosted by Christine Lanoie-Newman, RAND's Executive Director of Development, Foundation Relations.