Funding Social Care: The Public's Preferences
This video is hosted by YouTube. RAND is not responsible for any materials originating from this third-party server.
Jon Sussex, chief economist at RAND Europe, spoke as part of We Are the Solution, the Institute of Health and Social Care Management (IHSCM) Future of Social Care Conference on June 23, 2021.
Featured Speaker
Jon Sussex, Chief Economist, RAND Europe
Jon has 33 years of health and care sector policy and economics, consultancy and research experience. He joined RAND Europe, a not-for-profit policy research organisation, in 2015 as its Chief Economist.
Learn More
-
Jon Sussex, chief economist at RAND Europe, is joined by senior analyst Hui Lu in a discussion about their study on how the U.K. public thinks funding for the National Health Service (NHS) and social care should be raised.
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that rapid innovation in the face of public health emergencies is possible. In only 15 months, 15 vaccines have been approved or authorized for use in various parts of the world. What thinking is required to support uniform rapid rollout for future public health emergencies?
Robert J. Romanelli, Michael Whitmore, et al.
-
Research on different health and social care funding models assessed the popularity of different funding approaches among the UK public. Previous research examined other countries' funding schemes and found there is no single, commonly preferred solution to achieving sustainable revenues.