Funding Social Care: The Public's Preferences

This video is hosted by YouTube. RAND is not responsible for any materials originating from this third-party server.

Jon Sussex, chief economist at RAND Europe, spoke as part of We Are the Solution, the Institute of Health and Social Care Management (IHSCM) Future of Social Care Conference on June 23, 2021.

Featured Speaker

Jon Sussex, Chief Economist, RAND Europe

Jon has 33 years of health and care sector policy and economics, consultancy and research experience. He joined RAND Europe, a not-for-profit policy research organisation, in 2015 as its Chief Economist.