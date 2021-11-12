Veterans Experiencing Homelessness: Streets or Shelter?

Transcript

Sarah Hunter, Senior Behavioral/Social Scientist

In 2019, we set out to enroll veterans who were street homeless in West L.A. in a year-long study. Our study was unique in that we conducted in-depth interviews each month to ask the veterans about their experiences, including whether they obtained housing or not, and about their health and well-being and use of services.

Most of the veterans in our study wanted housing. It's a big myth that veterans living on the streets don't want housing. The issue is that most of the options available to them don't provide autonomy, safety, security, or privacy, and therefore many veterans choose to live on the street than accept the shelter that is offered to them. Many of the veterans that were stably housed left the L.A. area. This suggests that providing more support to leave Los Angeles may improve the likelihood of veterans becoming housed.

We found that about two-thirds of the veterans in our study obtained housing, but mostly it was in transitional or temporary housing settings. The problem with that is veterans are still at a great risk of becoming homeless again. Only three out of the twenty-six veterans we enrolled in our study found a permanent housing solution by the time our study ended. Once veterans were housed, we observed that their health and well-being improved. Veterans reported that they were better able to manage their medications, had more social support, and their quality of life improved. We also saw fewer reports of emergency room visits and inpatient stays once veterans were housed, suggesting a tradeoff that is often reported — housing can reduce the use of costly health care.

Learn More

  • Encampment of tents with American flags in Los Angeles, photo by Bethany/Adobe Stock

    Expanding Outreach Services Could Help Veterans Find Stable Housing

    Only three in a group of 26 unhoused veterans in Los Angeles were able to obtain permanent housing even though they lived near a major VA service center. The housing options available did not meet their desire for autonomy, safety, security, and privacy. Tailoring services to veterans' needs could help.

    Nov 11, 2021

    Sarah B. Hunter, Benjamin F. Henwood, et al.

  • Spencer Milo works on his balance during a physical therapy session at the Marcus Institute for Brain Health at the University of Colorado, photo courtesy of Spencer Milo

    Advances in Care for Veterans with Traumatic Brain Injuries or PTSD

    A new standard of care proposed by RAND researchers aims to redefine high-quality care for veterans with a traumatic brain injury or posttraumatic stress disorder. But it also could serve as a template for making health care more effective, more consistent, and more responsive for more patients.

    Nov 8, 2021

  • A worker checks the identification of a veteran receiving aid at food bank in Dayton, Ohio, October 15, 2020, photo by Jeffrey Dean/Reuters

    Veterans Experience Food Insecurity

    Food insecurity is associated with poorer mental and physical health, as well as homelessness. Some veterans are at higher risk, including women, those who have been homeless, and those with serious mental illness. Few veterans receive support from federal programs designed to prevent food insecurity.

    Jul 21, 2021

  • Kenneth Wells at an Ideas Generation event for the RWJF Clinical Scholars Program on October 2, 2014, with an overlay of music notes, photo by Diane Baldwin/RAND Corporation

    Veteran Journeys: Where Mental Health Research Meets Opera

    Kenneth Wells, a psychiatrist, librettist, and composer, has written a documentary disguised as an opera. He drew on Partners in Care, a 10-year RAND-UCLA study that was one of the first to use a multisite collaborative primary care approach to treat veterans and others experiencing depression.

    Jul 6, 2021