Teachers' Stress, Burnout Continue to Outpace Those of Other Working Adults

For Release Monday

June 8, 2026

Many teachers also report lower pay, second jobs, and out-of-pocket classroom spending.

Teacher stress declined modestly in 2026, but teachers were still far more likely than similar working adults to report higher stress, worse well-being and greater financial strain, extending a pattern that has persisted since 2021, according to new RAND research.

The report, based on results from the 2026 State of the American Teacher Survey and the American Life Panel survey, found that 55% of K–12 public school teachers said they experienced frequent job-related stress, down from 62% in 2025 but still much higher than the 34% reported by similar working adults. Teachers also were more likely to report burnout, difficulty coping with job-related stress, and symptoms of depression.

“Teacher well-being has leveled off since the worst of the pandemic and improved slightly this year, but teachers still fare worse than other college-educated working adults,” said Elizabeth D. Steiner, a RAND senior policy researcher and lead author of the report. “For many teachers, high stress and financial strain remain a persistent part of the job.”

The survey also points to continued signs of pressure on retention, with 18% of teachers saying they were likely to leave their current job by the end of the 2025–26 school year. Only 23% said they planned to remain in teaching as long as they were able.

Female teachers continued to report especially high stress levels. Since 2021, female teachers have consistently reported frequent job-related stress at higher rates than both male teachers and comparable workers of either gender. In 2026, 59% of female teachers reported frequent job-related stress, compared with 44% of male teachers.

The findings also highlight ongoing financial challenges. Teachers reported an average base salary of $75,599 in 2026, compared with slightly more than $105,000 for similar working adults. After adjusting for inflation, only 39% of teachers received a pay raise from the previous school year.

Nearly one-third of teachers said they held a job outside their school system, spending an average of 13 hours per week on that additional work. Teachers also reported spending an average of $665 out of pocket on classroom supplies.

Managing student behavior was the most cited source of job-related stress, named by 52% of teachers. Low salary and time spent working outside contract hours also ranked among the top stressors.

The State of the American Teacher survey and the American Life Panel survey are nationally representative surveys funded by the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers. The surveys were administered to K–12 public school teachers and similar working adults across the country from January to February 2026.

This work was conducted in the Education and Employment program of RAND Education, Employment and Infrastructure, a division of RAND that aims to improve educational opportunity, economic prosperity, and civic life for all. Other authors are Phoebe Rose Levine and Sy Doan.

About RAND RAND is a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges to help make communities throughout the world safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous.

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