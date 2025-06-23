U.S.-China Economic Competition: Gains and Risks in a Complex Economic and Geopolitical Relationship
U.S.-China competition, including economic competition, has come to define U.S. foreign policy since 2017. The two economies are the first- and second-largest national economies in the world, and they are deeply intertwined in all aspects of international exchange. This report, the first of a four-part series, includes economic and institutional analyses of U.S.-China economic competition.
Jun 23, 2025