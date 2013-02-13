The State of the Union 2013

The 2013 State of the Union address will likely be remembered for its impassioned call for greater gun control just two months removed from the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary. However, President Obama's second-term agenda can perhaps best be characterized by its sheer breadth, reflecting the broad range of policy challenges facing the United States today.

If policymakers are to craft effective solutions to these complex issues, the discussion must begin with research that is objective, nonpartisan, and rigorous.