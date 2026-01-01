Lance Menthe
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Improving Sense-Making with Artificial Intelligence
2025
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On the Use of Digital Engineering Artifacts for Integrating Processes in Acquisition Programs: Observations from the Sentinel Program and Recommendations for Future Programs
2024
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A Primer on Graph-Theoretic Models and Metrics: Using Graphs for Modeling and Assessing Robustness
2024
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Understanding the Limits of Artificial Intelligence for Warfighters: Volume 1, Summary
2024
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Understanding the Limits of Artificial Intelligence for Warfighters: Volume 4, Wargames
2024
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Understanding the Limits of Artificial Intelligence for Warfighters: Volume 2, Distributional Shift in Cybersecurity Datasets
2024
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Data-Enabled Approaches for Enhancing the Air Force Transformational Capability Pipeline
2023
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Outsmarting Agile Adversaries in the Electromagnetic Spectrum: Executive Summary
2023
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Outsmarting Agile Adversaries in the Electromagnetic Spectrum
2023
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Assessing the Value of Intelligence Collected by U.S. Air Force Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Platforms
2021
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Exploring the Feasibility and Utility of Machine Learning-Assisted Command and Control: Volume 1, Findings and Recommendations
2021
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Exploring the Feasibility and Utility of Machine Learning-Assisted Command and Control: Volume 2, Supporting Technical Analysis
2021
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Graph Theoretic Algorithms for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Program: Prioritization and Scheduling
2021
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Technology Innovation and the Future of Air Force Intelligence Analysis: Volume 2, Technical Analysis and Supporting Material
2021
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Technology Innovation and the Future of Air Force Intelligence Analysis: Volume 1, Findings and Recommendations
2021
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Operationally Relevant Artificial Training for Machine Learning: Improving the Performance of Automated Target Recognition Systems
2020
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Command and Control of Joint Air Operations in the Pacific: Methods for Comparing and Contrasting Alternative Concepts
2018
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Leveraging the Past to Prepare for the Future of Air Force Intelligence Analysis
2016
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The Effectiveness of Remotely Piloted Aircraft in a Permissive Hunter-Killer Scenario
2014
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Assessment of Beddown Alternatives for the F-35: Executive Summary
2013
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Assessment of Beddown Alternatives for the F-35
2013
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Motion Imagery Processing and Exploitation (MIPE)
2013
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Virtual Collaboration for a Distributed Enterprise
2013
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The Future of Air Force Motion Imagery Exploitation: Lessons from the Commercial World
2012
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Methodologies for Analyzing Remotely Piloted Aircraft in Future Roles and Missions
2012
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Allocation of Forces, Fires, and Effects Using Genetic Algorithms
2008
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Methodology for Improving the Planning, Execution, and Assessment of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Operations
2008
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New Approaches to Planning, Executing, and Assessing Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Operations
2008
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A RAND Analysis Tool for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance: The Collections Operations Model
2008