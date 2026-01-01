Eric Peltz — Publications
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Improving DLA Supply Chain Agility: Lead Times, Order Quantities, and Information Flow
2015
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Operation IRAQI FREEDOM: Decisive War, Elusive Peace
2015
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DoD Depot-Level Reparable Supply Chain Management: Process Effectiveness and Opportunities for Improvement
2014
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Overseas Basing of U.S. Military Forces: An Assessment of Relative Costs and Strategic Benefits
2013
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U.S. Overseas Military Posture: Relative Costs and Strategic Benefits
2013
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Equipment Sustainment Data in Standard Army Management Information Systems: Needs, Gaps, and Opportunities
2012
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Integrating the Department of Defense Supply Chain
2012
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Is There a Cheaper and Faster Way to Distribute Medical Supplies?
2011
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Targeted Use of Theater Inventory to Effectively Sustain Overseas Forces While Minimizing Supply Chain Costs
2011
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Assessment of the USCENTCOM Medical Distribution Structure
2010
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Withdrawing from Iraq: Alternative Schedules, Associated Risks, and Mitigating Strategies
2009
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Effectively Sustaining Forces Overseas While Minimizing Supply Chain Costs: Targeted Theater Inventory
2008
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Leveraging Complementary Distribution Channels for an Effective, Efficient Global Supply Chain
2007
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Logistics: Supply Based or Distribution Based?
2007
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Stockage Determination Made Easy
2007
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RAND Review: Vol. 30, No. 1, Spring 2006
2006
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The Effects of Equipment Age on Spare Part Costs: A Study of M1 Tanks
2005
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Getting Value from the Reverse Logistics Pipeline
2005
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Sustainment of Army Forces in Operation Iraqi Freedom: Battlefield Logistics and Effects on Operations
2005
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Sustainment of Army Forces in Operation Iraqi Freedom: Major Findings and Recommendations
2005
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The Effect of Age on the M1 Tank: Implications for Readiness, Workload, and Recapitalization
2004
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The Effects of Equipment Age On Mission Critical Failure Rates: A Study of M1 Tanks
2004
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Toward an Expeditionary Army: New Options for Combatant Commanders
2004
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Value Recovery from the Reverse Logistics Pipeline
2004
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Combat Service Support Transformation: Emerging Strategies for Making the Power Projection Army a Reality
2003
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Equipment Sustainment Requirements for the Transforming Army
2003
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Improved Equipment Sustainment Is Critical to Army Transformation
2003
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Speed and Power: Toward an Expeditionary Army
2003
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Strategies for an Expeditionary Army
2003
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Toward an Expeditionary Army
2003
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The U.S. Army and the New National Security Strategy
2003
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Diagnosing the Army's Equipment Readiness: The Equipment Downtime Analyzer
2002
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Keeping the Army's Equipment Ready to Fight: A New Tool for Understanding Equipment Readiness
2002
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F-15 Avionics Intermediate Maintenance Options for Expeditionary Air Force Support
2001
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Improved Inventory Policy Contributes to Equipment Readiness
2001
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Velocity Management: The Business Paradigm That Has Transformed U.S. Army Logistics
2001
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Supporting Expeditionary Aerospace Forces: A Concept for Evolving the Agile Combat Support/Mobility System of the Future
2000
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Supporting Expeditionary Aerospace Forces: An Analysis of F-15 Avionics Options
2000
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Expeditionary Airpower: A Vision for Agile Combat Support
1999
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Expeditionary Airpower: F-15 Support Analysis: Exploring F-15 Avionics Intermediate Maintenance Concepts to Meet AEF Challenges
1999
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Supporting Expeditionary Aerospace Forces: An Integrated Strategic Agile Combat Support Planning Framework
1999