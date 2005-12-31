The cover story addresses a set of shortfalls in U.S. performance in Iraq and identifies options for improvement, particularly with respect to sustaining army forces, promoting reenlistments, and rebuilding Iraqi security. Other feature articles outline sustainable global water management policies and the desired roles of police agencies in fighting terrorism. Shorter stories discuss the response to HIV and AIDS in Africa, the repopulation of New Orleans, the market-penetration rates of flood insurance, the quality of care widely received, the quality of arthritis care in particular, the benefits of variable copayments for prescription drugs, the earnings of military reservists, and the need for a renewed respect for facts.

