Rest Up for Race Day: Sleep Tips for Chicago Marathoners

This commentary originally appeared on Chicago Tribune on October 11, 2024.

As a sleep expert and runner gearing up for the Chicago Marathon, I know well the blend of excitement and nerves that accompany this monumental challenge. One of the most crucial yet often overlooked aspects of marathon preparation is ensuring adequate sleep. With the race on Sunday, it's crucial to prioritize sleep for optimal performance and recovery. Ideally, you've been focusing on good sleep habits throughout your training, as this long-term commitment is key to marathon success. If not, it's never too late to start.

Sleep plays a vital role in muscle and tissue repair, a necessity for runners who demand a lot from their bodies. During sleep, the body engages in processes that repair muscles and replenish energy stores, setting the stage for peak performance. Entering the marathon with a sleep deficit can hinder these processes, affecting your overall performance and increasing injury risk.

It's common for nerves and anxiety to disrupt sleep the night before a race. Share on Twitter

It's common for nerves and anxiety to disrupt sleep the night before the race. Talk to any Olympic athlete, and you'll find that a perfect night's sleep before a big event is rare. The key is not to worry excessively about this. Your body is prepared, and adrenaline will provide the necessary energy boost. If you find yourself struggling to sleep, engage in deep breathing and positive self-talk.

A key component of the most effective treatment for insomnia, cognitive behavioral therapy, involves managing unrealistic expectations about sleep and avoiding catastrophic thinking. Thoughts like, “I have to have a perfect night of sleep to run my best” or catastrophic beliefs such as, “If I can't fall asleep, I'll never be able to finish this race,” can be counterproductive. Instead, remind yourself of the rigorous training that has brought you to this point and that your body is resilient. One restless night won't negate your months of hard work and preparation.

Subscribe to the Policy Currents newsletter

The focus should be on doing what you can to support healthy sleep before the marathon:

Limit caffeine, especially later in the day, to prevent sleep disruption. It's important to be mindful of caffeine sources beyond just coffee and soda. Caffeine can also be found in energy gels, teas, chocolate, energy drinks, and some medications. Being aware of these sources can help in managing overall caffeine consumption effectively.

Exposure to morning sunlight helps regulate your body's internal clock. However, since many of us will be waking up before the sun comes up, relying on artificial light may be necessary. While sunlight is the strongest regulator of our internal biological clocks, even artificial lighting in the morning can make a positive difference.

Engage in deep breathing, gentle stretching, or meditation in the evening to unwind. My favorite relaxation practice is called progressive muscle relaxation, which involves systematically tensing and then slowly releasing each muscle group in the body. This technique has demonstrated efficacy for promoting both psychological and physiological relaxation and can be especially helpful for distance runners who, understandably, have some very tense muscles.

Reflect on your journey with gratitude, appreciating your body's capabilities and the support from friends and family. Research has shown that practicing gratitude can support better sleep quality by promoting positive thoughts, enhancing mood, and reducing anxiety.

Practicing gratitude can support better sleep quality by promoting positive thoughts, enhancing mood, and reducing anxiety. Share on Twitter

By prioritizing sleep and practicing these habits, you'll set the stage for a successful race. Remember that your body is resilient, and with the right preparation, you'll be ready to tackle the marathon with energy and confidence. See you at the starting line!