Why Cringe-Worthy School Start Times Are Bad for Kids

Though my kids are now off to college, the sound of school buses outside my window, picking up high school students at 6:45 a.m., still makes me cringe. As a parent, I empathize deeply with the families sending their teens off to school at such an early hour. As a sleep researcher, I feel this secondary trauma especially intensely, knowing all too well just how damaging early school start times are for adolescent sleep.

Adolescents require eight to 10 hours of sleep per night for optimal health. However, more than 70 percent of teens fall short of this target, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, largely due to the conflict between early school start times and adolescents' biologically driven tendency to be night owls.

When children become teens, they experience a delay in their circadian rhythms (aka biological clocks) that govern when they feel most awake and when they feel sleepy. This is driven in part by a shift in the release of the hormone melatonin—about two hours later than when melatonin is released in adults or younger children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and many other medical organizations all recommend that middle and high schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Effectively, this means waking a teenager up at 6 a.m. is the biological equivalent of waking an adult up at 4 a.m. Recognizing this clear developmental shift in sleep-wake schedules, the American Academy of Pediatrics and many other medical organizations all recommend that middle and high schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Unfortunately, most middle and high schools across the country and in Utah, begin much earlier, forcing students to wake up before their bodies are ready.

There is a solution to this problem. In Seattle, for example, high schools delayed start times from 7:50 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. The results were significant: Students gained more sleep, reported feeling less tired, and showed improved academic performance. Locally, the Salt Lake City School District delayed middle and high school start times, recognizing the potential benefits for students' health and academic success. These changes reflect a growing awareness of the importance of aligning school schedules with adolescent sleep needs.

Although outcomes of the Salt Lake City School District start time change have yet to be published, research conducted in school districts around the country demonstrates significant public health benefits of later school start times. When schools start later, teens get more sleep. Not surprisingly, a well-rested teen is happier, more alert, and able to learn. Studies have even shown that with later school start times, attendance improves and graduation rates go up.

Beyond the public health benefits, my research with colleagues at RAND has demonstrated substantial economic benefits of this shift. Our analysis estimated that delaying school start times to 8:30 a.m. could contribute $83 billion to the U.S. economy over a decade. This projected gain is due to higher academic and professional achievement, reduced car crash rates, and better overall health.

With later school start times, attendance improves and graduation rates go up.

While systemic changes are crucial, families can also play a pivotal role in promoting healthy sleep habits. Here are some strategies:

Set a consistent sleep schedule. Encourage teens to go to bed and wake up around the same time every day, even on weekends. This can be very challenging for parents to enforce and teens to adhere to, but aim for keeping weekend wake-up times within a couple of hours of weekday wake-ups.

Limit screen time before bed. Reduce blue light exposure and the stimulating content consumed on electronic devices.

Have a wind-down routine. Encourage winding down with calming activities like reading or listening to music before bedtime.

Encourage healthy school start times. Engage with school boards and your community to discuss strategies to promote healthy sleep and overcome challenges to delaying school start times.

By working together, parents, schools, and communities can help ensure that teens get the rest they need to thrive. The shift to later start times is much more than a logistical change; it's a commitment to the health and future of the next generation.