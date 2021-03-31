Add to website or blog <iframe src="https://www.rand.org/pubs/conf_proceedings/CFA1310-1/_jcr_content/par/product/par-research-brief/multimedialist/multimediavideoitem.embed" width="400" height="225" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Copy and paste the selected text

In its ongoing U.S.-Japan Alliance conference series, RAND hosted two virtual events in February 2021 to tackle important topics facing the United States and Japan. On February 23, the conference focused on the future of U.S.-Japan defense cooperation against the backdrop of Japan's cancellation of the Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense system. On February 25, leading U.S. and Japanese experts on 5G technology issues who exchanged insights and understandings on how the evolving telecommunications infrastructure, role of the private sector and the government, and policy options for U.S.-Japan IT cooperation are seen by American and Japanese analysts.

Speakers included Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan (2013–2017); Mori Satoru, professor at Hosei University; Jeffrey W. Hornung, RAND Political Scientist; the Hon. Thomas Wheeler, former FCC chairman and governance studies visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution; Rika Kamijima-Tsunoda of the Harvard Kennedy School; and Spencer Pfeifer, RAND associate engineer.

Research conducted by RAND National Security Research Division