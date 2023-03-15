To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Share on Facebook

An October 2022 event gathered experts to examine the view of the Taiwan strait from the U.S.-Japan alliance. Presenters with experience in the governance of the United States and Japan considered the Taiwan strait issue from the perspectives of the two countries. The keynote presentation was given by Mr. Matthew Pottinger, Deputy U.S. National Security Advisor from 2019 to 2021, and the National Security Council's Asia director from 2017 to 2019.

Other presenters included Mr. Cortez Cooper, senior international/defense researcher at the RAND Corporation; Professor Matsuda Yasuhiro, professor of international politics at the University of Tokyo; and Dr. Sheila Smith, John E. Merow senior fellow for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Jeffrey W. Hornung, senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation. This video includes the full proceedings of the event.

Research conducted by RAND National Security Research Division