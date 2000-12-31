The cover story outlines a global agenda for the United States, advocating “selective global leadership” in foreign and defense policy, combined with “strengthened and revitalized alliances.” Sidebars about Russia, humanitarian interventions, and Latin America specify how the strategy of “selective global leadership” can apply to these areas of concern. Another story outlines a national agenda for science and technology policy, an agenda that aims to protect new information infrastructures, manage the capabilities of new genomics technologies, meet other governance challenges posed by emerging technologies, and confront continuing challenges such as aviation safety, energy efficiency, and educational improvement. News stories discuss why pesticides cannot be ruled out as a contributing factor to Gulf War illness, how the nation can learn from California’s disastrous deregulation of the electricity industry, and how readers can visit an online consortium of scholarly learning.

