The cover story describes the retirement patterns of the “baby boom” generation and the demographic, economic, cognitive, and health care implications. Other feature stories consider the potential effects of legalizing marijuana in California, the effectiveness of drug enforcement efforts in Europe, and modifications to the No Child Left Behind Act. News items discuss policy choices for the Gulf Coast region, food allergy diagnosis and treatment, the new U.S. health reform law, the benefits of investing in police, and the failure to halt Pakistani-based militants. Other stories commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Pardee RAND Graduate School and describe RAND's emergence as an international organization.

This report is part of the RAND corporate publication series. Corporate publications are program or department brochures, newsletters, pamphlets, and miscellaneous information about RAND or RAND's business units. Some corporate publications are published in the AR series as Annual Reports or as Administrative Reports. Administrative Reports are often required by the client or sponsor and provide a status report on work resulting from a contract.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.