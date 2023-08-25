RAND houses three defense-related federally funded research and development centers (FFRDCs): the Arroyo Center, sponsored by the U.S. Army; the National Defense Research Institute, sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of Defense and other elements of the Department of Defense; and Project AIR FORCE, sponsored by the Department of the Air Force. These FFRDCs apply the research capital they have developed over the years to help decisionmakers not only solve problems but also save money. This publication lists and summarizes recent projects (as of 2023) that have helped save the government money or identified ways to do so. Dollar amounts are estimated. Benefits of these projects include savings achieved or underway (e.g., from studies of military pay and the representation of adversary capabilities in fighter pilot training), savings projected if RAND recommendations are implemented by the government (e.g., from studies of cost-effective armed overwatch capabilities and the prepositioning of military supplies in Europe), and savings enabled by RAND's independent validation.

