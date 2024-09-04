RAND Review
September-October 2024
Published Sep 4, 2024
Published Sep 4, 2024
The cover story explores how — with more working hours and lower average base pay — the well-being of U.S. teachers continues to be worse than that of similar working adults, according to findings from the 2024 State of the American Teacher survey. Another feature explores the implications that generative artificial intelligence might have for social media manipulation.
