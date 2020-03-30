Public Mental Health Crisis During COVID-19 Pandemic, China
Published in: Emerging Infectious Diseases, Volume 26, Number 7 (July 2020). doi: 10.3201/eid2607.200407
Posted on RAND.org on April 03, 2020
Read MoreAccess further information on this document at wwwnc.cdc.gov
This article was published outside of RAND. The full text of the article can be found at the link above.
The 2019 novel coronavirus disease emerged in China in late 2019–early 2020 and spread rapidly. China has been implementing emergency psychological crisis interventions to reduce the negative psychosocial impact on public mental health, but challenges exist. Public mental health interventions should be formally integrated into public health preparedness and emergency response plans.
This article was published outside of RAND. The full text of the article can be found at the link above.
Research conducted by
This report is part of the RAND Corporation external publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.