Study on a Future-Proofing Analysis of the 2017 EU AMR Action Plan

This preliminary outcome assessment and future-proofing study of the 2017 European One Health Action Plan against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) identifies priorities to inform improvements that can make the EU AMR Action Plan fit for the future.

The study found that developments across One Health dimensions of AMR—including human health, animal health, and the environment—are likely to continue to be influential in the future. The EU AMR Action Plan objectives remain relevant and coherent, but there are issues that the Action Plan is not sufficiently addressing or is not equipped to handle.

EU AMR Action Plan activities have mostly achieved their objectives and significant progress has been made under each of the Action Plan's three pillars. However, gaps and limitations were identified, related to the design of the Action Plan itself and the One Health approach, e.g., differences between countries; cross-country coordination and collaboration; available information related to AMR and other external factors.

Four areas were identified in which to strengthen the EU AMR Action Plan now and for the future: achieving a fully-integrated One Health approach; knowledge translation and innovation; addressing cross-country differences; and responding movement of people and climate change. A set of recommendations are proposed.