Report
Out of the Shadows
Dec 10, 2013
What We Know About the Well-Being and Experiences of Private Contractors Working in Conflict Environments
For the past decade, private contractors have been deployed extensively in conflict zones throughout the world, supporting U.S. and allied forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as foreign governments, nongovernmental organizations, and private businesses. These contractors experience many of the same traumas of war faced by military forces—combat stressors known to have negative physical and mental health implications for armed forces personnel. Unlike military service members, however, many contractors don't have access to mental health resources before, during, and after deployment. So how are they coping with the after-effects of working in a war zone? RAND's survey of more than 650 contractors gives us a glimpse into how this "shadow force" is faring.
Exact numbers of private contractors employed internationally are unknown, but we do know that private contractors employed by the Department of Defense at the height of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan outnumbered U.S. troops deployed to the theater.
|Contractors
|Servicemembers
|Iraq, 2008
|155,826
|152,275
|Afghanistan, 2010
|94,413
|91,600
Data are from the Sié Chéou-Kang Center for International Security and Diplomacy.
|Contractors
|Veterans
|I or members of my team encountered land or water mines and/or booby traps.
|36%
|46%
|I or members of my team were attacked by terrorists or civilians.
|47%
|53%
|I or members of my team received hostile incoming fire from small arms, artillery, rockets, mortars, or bombs.
|73%
|74%
|I personally witnessed someone from my team or an ally unit being seriously wounded or killed.
|36%
|35%
|I was in a vehicle (e.g., truck, tank, armored personnel carrier, helicopter, plane, or boat) that was under fire.
|39%
|46%
|My team suffered casualties.
|34%
|30%
Only 30 percent of those with probable PTSD or depression report having received mental health treatment.
|PTSD
|Depression
|2 months or less
|17%
|12%
|3 to 6 months
|18%
|15%
|7 months or more
|44%
|28%
|PTSD
|Depression
|United States
|32% (Compared with up to 20% of service members)
|23%
|United Kingdom
|13%
|9%
|Other countries
|17%
|14%
Reported physical health conditions include orthopedic issues, respiratory issues, back pain, hearing problems, skin issues, pain, digestive problems, vision problems, cardiac/circulatory issues, infections/sickness, and fatigue/weakness.
For more information, see Molly Dunigan, Carrie M. Farmer, Rachel M. Burns, Alison Hawks, and Claude Messan Setodji, Out of the Shadows: The Health and Well-Being of Private Contractors Working in Conflict Environments, RAND Corporation, RR-420-RC (available at www.rand.org/t/rr420), 2013. This research brief describes work conducted as part of our RAND-Initiated Research program and was funded in part by the generosity of RAND's donors and by fees earned on client-funded research.
