Laying the Foundation for Successful School Leadership
Nov 14, 2013
A good principal is essential to a successful school. In fact, principals are second only to teachers as the most important school factor affecting student achievement. As school leaders, principals influence student achievement in many ways, including monitoring instruction, evaluating teachers, managing staff, maintaining student discipline, establishing a school culture, and engaging with the community. Principals' skills in these areas are certainly important, but skills alone are not enough to ensure that principals are effective school leaders. This is because school and district contexts set the stage for principals' performance and strongly influence their effectiveness.
States and school districts can help principals be more successful by taking action in four key areas.
