Empowering Domestic Violence Survivors Within the Family Courts

Tool
Empowerment-Based Domestic Violence Programming Within a Family Court Setting
Jan 6, 2022
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.1 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
Most domestic violence (DV) survivors enter the family court system in a crisis state. DV-focused programs embedded within the court can offer supportive services, reduce the stress of engaging with the court, and empower survivors to navigate their cases.
Adapted from Empowerment-Based Domestic Violence Programming Within a Family Court Setting: An Implementation Guide, by Dionne Barnes-Proby, Mallika Bhandarkar, Melissa M. Labriola, Sierra Smucker, Emily Hoch, and Yael Katz, 2022 (www.rand.org/t/TLA1669-1). To view this infographic online, visit www.rand.org/t/IGA1669-1. The RAND Corporation is a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges to help make communities throughout the world safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous. RAND is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and committed to the public interest. RAND® is a registered trademark.
This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. For information on reprint and linking permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.html. ©RAND 2022
IG-A1669-1
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Infographic series. RAND infographics are design-focused, visual representations of data and information based on a published, peer-reviewed product or a body of published work.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.