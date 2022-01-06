Empowering Domestic Violence Survivors Within the Family Courts

1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Most domestic violence (DV) survivors enter the family court system in a crisis state. DV -focused programs embedded within the court can offer supportive services, reduce the stress of engaging with the court, and empower survivors to navigate their cases.

Seven Steps to Creating a Program to Empower DV Survivors

Lay the Groundwork Secure funding from multiple sources

Build rapport and partnerships with stakeholders

Set up a safe, restricted-access office space co-located within the court Identify the Target Population Be prepared to serve a wide variety of DV survivors with cultural sensitivity Develop a Case Flow Process Warmly welcome DV survivors with a client-centered approach

survivors with a client-centered approach Match clients with a case manager

Follow up with high-risk clients Determine the Staffing Required Likely roles include Leadership: advocate Director: supervisor Front desk staff: first responder Case manager: client coordinator

Reflect community diversity Develop a Training and Supervision Plan Use progressive training (coursework, shadowing, observation)

Set supervision expectations (include reflective supervision as needed) Continuous Quality Improvement Compile and analyze metrics of program effectiveness and design fidelity Examine Potential Barriers and Facilitators Barriers to address Community stigma Fear of deportation, language barriers Financial, housing dependence on harming party Hesitance to engage with courts Misperceptions of program offerings

Facilitators to leverage Collaboration with partner agencies Professional development and self-care Community outreach about program benefits



