Identifying Strategies for Strengthening the Health Care Workforce in the Commonwealth of Virginia

Issue
Like the United States as a whole, the Commonwealth of Virginia faces a significant shortage of health care workers in primary care and behavioral health care across a variety of health care settings. For example, 102 of 133 Virginia counties and equivalents are federally designated primary care Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs), accounting for 29 percent of the Commonwealth's population. Many of these shortage areas are in urban and rural regions, as opposed to suburban areas (Health Resources and Services Administration, 2023). Similarly, 93 of Virginia's 133 counties (and equivalents) are federally designated mental health care HPSAs, and about 32 percent of Virginians live in these areas (Virginia Health Care Foundation, 2022a; Virginia Health Care Foundation, 2022b).
In response to these health care workforce shortages, Virginia has passed nearly 60 related bills over the past ten years, with a notable increase in the number of health care workforce bills in 2022 and 2023 (BillTrack50, undated; National Conference of State Legislatures, 2023). Recently enacted legislation includes interstate compacts (i.e., agreements) for licensing and scope-of-practice regulations for behavioral health professionals, medical assistance payment for remote patient monitoring, and expanded midwife practice agreements.
Because of the limited evaluation research on existing practices, programs, and policies (hereafter “interventions”), it is unclear whether past and current interventions are likely to succeed in addressing the workforce shortages in Virginia. An evidence-based approach that carefully evaluates interventions across different contexts is needed to identify the most promising interventions to help retain and expand the health care workforce in Virginia.
The objective of this study was to identify interventions that can help the Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority (VHWDA) address nursing, primary care, and behavioral health workforce challenges and to define the role that the authority can play in facilitating such solutions. To accomplish this goal, we applied an analytic framework to existing or potential interventions for retaining, recruiting, and improving the structural efficiency (i.e., the efficient allocation of workers within a given health care system and efficient health care output using technology, policy changes, or other structural adjustments) of the nursing, primary care, and behavioral health workforces in Virginia. In this study, we highlight which interventions VHWDA should prioritize based on its desired outcomes and policy goals.
Overarching Findings
- Medicaid reimbursement for primary care and behavioral health care needs to be increased.
- Residency slots and funding for primary care fields and psychiatry should be increased.
- Team-based care needs to be promoted and supported in Virginia through regulatory and reimbursement reform.
- To help populate teams for team-based care, “health care highways”—ladders (or programs) for upward movement—need to be embraced.
- Barriers to pursuing health care careers need to be removed, including the number of supervised training hours and related trainee expenses—particularly in behavioral health professions.
- Tuition support and other incentives need to be expanded—especially for students in most need—and effectively advertised.
- Support for faculty and clinical preceptors needs to be enhanced and more flexibility needs to be built into such positions.
- Loan forgiveness opportunities for specific primary care fields should be instituted—for example, repay loans for those primary care physicians practicing in settings that qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
Approach
We used results from a review of peer-reviewed and grey literature and analysis of multidisciplinary conference, interview, focus group, and quantitative data sources to arrive at recommendations for promising interventions to be implemented in Virginia for health care workforce retention, recruitment, and structural efficiency. Furthermore, we developed a system dynamics economic model to assess the shortages of nurses, primary care practitioners, and behavioral health providers in the next five, ten, and 15 years at baseline (i.e., if the status quo persists) and if (1) retention barriers (such as fatigue, distress, and disengagement) are decreased, (2) recruitment is increased, (3) wages are increased, or (4) all three interventions are implemented.
Key Findings
The results from the system dynamics model show that, if current trends persist, nursing, primary care, and behavioral health workforce shortages will increase across Virginia.
We forecast that, by reducing the barriers that cause reluctance to remain working in the field of nursing by half—barriers such as workplace violence, trauma, and stress—Virginia can effect a rapid increase in the number of registered nurses (RNs) retained in the field. However, over a period of 15 years, increased recruitment will have a more dramatic effect on workforce numbers, surpassing the effect of decreased barriers to retention. Increasing nurse wage growth from an average 2 percent annual growth to 3 percent annual growth also increases the number of nurses retained and recruited, though not as much as the other interventions do. As expected, a combination of all three interventions has the largest effect on the forecast of nurse employment, boosting the total number of full-time equivalent nurses employed in 2038 by a little more than 10,000 more than the baseline projection.
Unlike our forecasts for RNs, our forecast for the number of active primary care workers in the Commonwealth shows a decline under baseline conditions, making the future shortfall in primary care workers even more severe than for nursing alone. Similar to our model for nursing, the largest immediate boost to the workforce would come from cutting in half the number of barriers that make workers reluctant to remain working in the field. Over the course of 15 years, the effect on total employment of increasing wage growth catches up to the effect of decreasing retention barriers. The effect of increasing recruitment is more modest because baseline recruitment begins at very modest levels. An ambitious combination of all three interventions (the multi-intervention scenario) would boost total employment, which is forecast to slowly decline in the coming years, by more than 2,000 workers. Implementing any one of the three interventions promises to keep the existing workforce numbers at 2023 levels, but only by combining all three interventions can Virginia produce a sustainable increase in the number of behavioral health workers employed.
Recommendations
VHWDA should convene and lead a coalition of key stakeholders to implement the following recommendations to retain and expand the nursing, primary care, and behavioral health workforces in Virginia. These stakeholders include, but are not limited to, the Virginia legislature, state agencies, health care organizations, and educational entities. Implementation of many of the proposed interventions will require cross-sector, including public-private, collaboration. To ensure effective and efficient implementation of these recommendations, VHWDA should serve as the coordinating center for the coalition to help gather the needed collaborations, data, and funds and to leverage other political and social capital in the Commonwealth.
The guide to intervention recommendations by strength of evidence found in this study is outlined in Table 1. Tables 2 and 3 list retention and recruitment interventions, respectively.
Table 1. Guide to Intervention Tiers
|Tier 1 interventions are strongly supported by the analyses. The interventions are supported by the literature review (evaluation studies) and were identified multiple times across the multi-stakeholder conference, interviews, and/or focus group data.*
|Tier 2 interventions are moderately supported by the analyses. These interventions are supported by the literature review (non-evaluation studies) and were identified multiple times across the multi-stakeholder conference, interviews, and/or focus group data.
|Tier 3 interventions have some support in the literature review or were identified in the multi-stakeholder conference, interviews, and/or focus group data.
*Support for an intervention in the qualitative work indicates that the intervention has valence—or is deemed an attractive option by interviewees—but it does not indicate whether the intervention will have a positive effect on retention, recruitment, or productivity.
Table 2. Interventions for Health Care Workforce Retention
|Tier
|Retention Intervention Category (Key Implementation Stakeholders)
|Specific Intervention
|Tier 1
|Resiliency and well-being (health care organizations)
|
|Tier 1
|Scope of practice and practice agreement (legislature)
|
|Tier 2
|Team-based care (health care organizations)
|
|Tier 2
|Pay increase and other incentives (health care organizations)
|
|Tier 2
|Documentation burden (health care organizations, systems, legislature)
|
|Tier 2
|Workplace diversity (health care organizations, educational entities)
|
|Tier 2
|Personal and professional development (health care organizations)
|
|Tier 3
|Workplace violence (health care organizations, legislature)
|
|Tier 3
|Cross-sector collaboration (health care organizations, educational entities)
|
|Tier 3
|Continuing education (health care organizations, educational entities)
|
*Designates an innovative intervention.
Table 3. Interventions for Health Care Workforce Recruitment
|Tier
|Recruitment Intervention Category (Key Implementation Stakeholders)
|Specific Intervention
|Tier 1
|Scholarship, loan forgiveness, and other support (private entities, health care organizations, educational entities)
|
|Tier 1
|Wages and regulations for educators (private entities, health care organizations, educational entities, Virginia Department of Health Professions)
|
|Tier 1
|Work-based learn and earn (health care organizations, educational entities)
|
|Tier 2
|Recruiting youth and members of underserved communities (health care organizations, educational entities)
|
|Tier 3
|Preceptor/licensed supervisor capacity (health care organizations, educational entities)
|Tier 3
|Outreach and public image (health care organizations, educational entities)
|
|Tier 3
|Online instruction (health care organizations, educational entities)
|
|Tier 3
|New pathways (health care organizations, educational entities)
|
|Tier 3
|Licensing exam and licensure (Department of Health professions)
|
|Tier 3
|Advanced education/training technology (health care organizations, educational entities)
|
NOTE: K–12 = kindergarten through 12th grade.
*Designates an innovative intervention.
Interventions for Increasing Structural Efficiency and Other Innovations
In addition to retention and recruitment interventions, the Commonwealth should consider strategies that optimally use the existing workforce through increasing structural efficiency. Some of the interventions that we identified have little evidence behind them to determine whether they increase the number of available health care professionals or otherwise address critical health care workforce issues (e.g., burnout). Nonetheless, some are innovative and worth considering:
- Incentivizing existing nursing, primary care, and behavioral health workers to move from areas of more provider capacity to those of less capacity in Virginia may help to achieve an allocation of labor that maximizes overall health outcomes.
- In the case of primary care and behavioral health, some of this reallocation of labor may be achieved by increasing opportunities for telehealth for providers, effectively (though not physically) moving labor to the locations with the highest need.
- Removing work barriers—such as reducing documentation, reporting, and regulatory requirements, and/or leveraging such technologies as voice recognition and artificial intelligence to help with these tasks—can both create efficiency and potentially increase worker job satisfaction to reduce attrition.
- One strategy that can help increase structural efficiency in both primary care and behavioral health is to increase locations in the Commonwealth that offer both services in the same setting—implementing a team-based approach to more efficiently address related mental health illnesses.
Transitioning service members (as well as military spouses)—many of whom are qualified health care experts—into civilian employment and anchoring them in Virginia is a strategy that may help retain talent in the Commonwealth and expand the health care workforce.
Furthermore, regular health care workforce data-tracking may be an effective strategy to inform interventions for retention, recruitment, and structural efficiency and to pivot as needed to ensure that the health care needs of Virginia residents are met. Health care workforce data exist in Virginia Commonwealth University's Virginia Ambulatory Care Outcomes Research Network (ACORN) (Virginia Commonwealth University, undated), in the Virginia Longitudinal Data System (Virginia Longitudinal Data System, undated), and at the George Mason University Center for Health Workforce (Mason Center for Health Workforce, undated). Similar data-tracking should be implemented by health professions colleges and universities to inform strategies to retain graduates in the Commonwealth.
Although there are promising programs in Virginia focused on health care workforce retention and recruitment, there is currently no mechanism for tracking and disseminating these programs. A clearinghouse for tracking and sharing current practices and programs can facilitate dissemination of promising interventions. The newly established Virginia Department of Workforce Development and Advancement will play a key role in supporting workforce data infrastructure across different industries.
Health Care Workforce Retention and Recruitment in Rural Settings
Many of the identified interventions apply to urban, suburban, and rural settings in Virginia. However, there are some unique considerations for health care workforce development in Virginia's rural communities.
- Recruiting local students from these communities as a retention strategy to bolster rural workforces, rather than convincing providers from elsewhere to move. Such recruitment would be most effective if it is paired with providing up-front financial support for education and life-expenses.
- Developing infrastructure, such as housing, transportation, and child care, in rural areas as both a retention and recruitment tool.
In closing, Virginia can address these shortages by implementing practical strategies to enhance retention and recruitment, and by changing (or removing) rules, regulations, and policies that degrade efficiency; make it difficult for eager students to enter the workforce; or pull dedicated and experienced nurses, primary care, and behavioral health professionals away from what they do best: caring for patients.