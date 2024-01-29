RAND Health Quarterly: Vol. 11 No. 2
Table of Contents
In This Issue
Health Care Delivery, Quality, and Patient Safety
Identifying Strategies for Strengthening the Health Care Workforce in the Commonwealth of Virginia
RAND Health Quarterly, 2024; 11(2):1
Mental Health
Military Health
The Road to Reintegration: Status and Continuing Support of the U.S. Air Force's Wounded, Ill, and Injured
RAND Health Quarterly, 2024; 11(2):3
Public Health and Emergency Preparedness
Data Collection and Sharing for Pathogen Surveillance: Making Sense of a Fragmented Global System
RAND Health Quarterly, 2024; 11(2):4
Science Policy
Machine Learning and Gene Editing at the Helm of a Societal Evolution
RAND Health Quarterly, 2024; 11(2):5
RAND Health Quarterly is produced by the RAND Corporation. ISSN 2162-8254.