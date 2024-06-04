The State of Health and Health Care for LGBTQ+ Veterans: Differences Among Sexual and Gender Minority Veterans, by Identity and State Policy Climate, 2015–2021
The U.S. government has affirmed commitments to improving health and well-being for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and other sexual and gender minority (LGBTQ+) veterans, who may have distinct needs and challenges when accessing timely and appropriate health care. To date, there are limited data about potential health disparities among LGBTQ+ veterans that examine differences by both sexual identity and gender identity. Understanding the nature and magnitude of disparities among LGBTQ+ veterans is critical for targeted efforts to improve their health and well-being. The authors of this study use nationally representative data from 2015–2021 from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System to compare the age-adjusted prevalence of health-related outcomes across multiple domains (health care access and affordability, general health, substance use, and chronic conditions) for sexual and gender minority veterans with that of their heterosexual and cisgender veteran peers. LGBTQ+ veterans showed poorer health-related outcomes in multiple domains than their heterosexual and cisgender peers, including in terms of healthcare affordability, mental health, chronic cardiovascular conditions, and chronic respiratory conditions. The authors also examine associations between state LGBTQ+ policy climates and health-related outcomes among LGBTQ+ veterans. Among LGBTQ+ veterans, living in a state with a more favorable (versus negative) LGBTQ+ policy climate was associated with several health indicators (e.g., having health insurance, lower smoking rates). The authors then discuss implications for ongoing efforts to improve health and well-being for LGBTQ+ veterans, including sustained actions to ensure that all LGBTQ+ veterans are able to access necessary care and use the full scope of benefits for which they are eligible.
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and other sexual and gender minority (LGBTQ+) veterans, as with LGBTQ+ civilians, may experience distinct health care needs and challenges when accessing timely and appropriate health care. Previous studies have documented disparities in health care access and health-related outcomes for LGBTQ+ veterans relative to their cisgender and heterosexual peers, but few studies have systematically reported on differences both by sexual identity and gender identity for multiple health-related outcomes. Thus, we lack data on whether and how disparities may manifest for specific groups of LGBTQ+ veterans; these data have implications for informing efforts to optimally assist groups who may have distinct needs. Furthermore, in the context of dynamic social and political climates surrounding LGBTQ+ rights and health care in many states and localities, little is known about how policies affecting LGBTQ+ individuals may contribute to health-related outcomes for LGBTQ+ veterans. Such data can provide insight into the extent to which such policies might affect ongoing federal efforts to improve health and well-being for sexual and gender minority veterans.
In this study, we use large, representative datasets (2015–2021 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System [BRFSS] data) to describe prevalence estimates of health-related outcomes across multiple domains (health care access and affordability, general health status, substance use, and chronic conditions or diagnoses) for LGBTQ+ U.S. veterans. We also examine associations between state LGBTQ+ policy climates and health-related outcomes among LGBTQ+ veterans.
In age-adjusted prevalence estimates from the 2015–2021 BRFSS data, female and male sexual minority veterans—i.e., veterans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or another nonheterosexual identity—showed poorer health-related outcomes in a variety of domains when compared with age-adjusted heterosexual peers of the same sex. Similarly, transgender veterans—i.e., veterans whose gender identity or expression differs from their assigned sex at birth—showed poorer outcomes in multiple domains relative to their cisgender peers. For example:
Among LGBTQ+ veterans, living in a state with a more favorable LGBTQ+ policy climate (compared with a negative LGBTQ+ policy climate)—as rated by the Movement Advancement Project's 2015 state policy ratings—was associated with better health-related outcomes (in 2015–2017 BRFSS data) in some domains. For example,
In this study, we add to the growing body of literature indicating that there are significant disparities in access to health care and health-related outcomes across multiple domains for LGBTQ+ veterans compared with their heterosexual and cisgender counterparts. Our findings underscore the importance and urgency of efforts to improve health services and outcomes for LGBTQ+ veterans, including sustained actions to ensure that all LGBTQ+ veterans can access needed health care services and use the full scope of benefits for which they are eligible.
