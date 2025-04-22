First Responder and Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Research Development
RAND Health Quarterly, 2025; 12(4):6
RAND Health Quarterly, 2025; 12(4):6
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Concerns about the physical health, mental health, and safety of first responders and law enforcement officers have been increasing for some time. The goal of this research is to synthesize evidence from the growing literature on mental health and wellness programs studied with law enforcement and first responder populations to help the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identify and strengthen programs and policies and to conduct an evaluability assessment (EA) to provide direction for future research.
This study presents findings from multiple research tasks, including a review of domestic and international literature on first responder wellness programs and interviews with key stakeholders in DHS about existing DHS wellness programs, wellness program implementation, and subsequent challenges. Authors conducted an EA of programs identified as potentially ready for evaluation in the stakeholder interviews. The authors of this study synthesized the findings from these tasks to develop a research agenda for future DHS wellness research efforts.
Concerns about the physical health, mental health, and safety of first responders and law enforcement officers (LEOs) have been increasing for some time. In recent years, the public has become more aware of the overall toll law enforcement bears and the tragic consequences of poor mental health (Choi and Seipel, 2021; Nanavaty, 2015; Violanti, 2018). At the same time, the public perception of law enforcement, including officers at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has been polarized. Ensuring that officers' mental health and wellness are continuously protected is integral to the DHS strategic plan's priority of championing the DHS workforce.
Previous research suggests that the stress that police officers endure results in “higher rates of heart disease, divorce, sick days taken, alcohol abuse, and major psychological illnesses such as acute stress disorder, PTSD [posttraumatic stress disorder], depression, and anxiety disorders” (U.S. House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary, 2017). Evidence also suggests that the suicide rate estimated for law enforcement professionals is higher than that of the general population for both men and women (Violanti and Steege, 2021). However, there is a dearth of evidence about the effectiveness of law enforcement mental health programs, which affects knowing what works.
With approximately 80,000 federal LEOs, intelligence analysts, and other staff in its agencies, DHS is uniquely positioned to take positive steps to change the professional culture to a model that prioritizes safety, health, and wellness. The goal of this research was to synthesize evidence from the growing literature on mental health and wellness programs of law enforcement and first responder populations to help DHS in identifying and strengthening programs and policies and to conduct an evaluability assessment (EA) to provide direction for future research.
This study presents findings from multiple research tasks, including a review of domestic and international literature on first responder wellness programs and interviews with key stakeholders in DHS about existing DHS wellness programs and their implementation and subsequent challenges. We conducted an EA of programs identified as potentially ready for evaluation in the stakeholder interviews. Findings from these tasks were used to develop a research agenda for future DHS wellness research efforts.
The methods for this research included a rigorous literature review to characterize the current state of mental health and wellness research through an analysis of peer-reviewed and gray literature published from 2015 to 2023 on the actual or perceived effectiveness of wellness-related programs for law enforcement and first responders. We identified the following ten types of interventions:
We also identified and met with wellness experts from DHS and local law enforcement agencies to receive input on the research that the individuals or their agencies were involved in and what they think are the most pressing topics related to law enforcement wellness. For the EA, we conducted follow-up interviews with key staff from five programs. The data collected from these methods were used to identify research questions, study designs, and research challenges for the research agenda.
We identified key findings that we have organized around four key areas: program evidence, DHS-related challenges, future work, and barriers.
More research is needed with larger samples, rigorous designs, and outcomes other than knowledge change, such as mental health and wellness outcomes. Although literature review findings were generally promising, methodological weaknesses limit the conclusions that can be drawn. The comparability and generalizability of the studies are limited because of the use of different outcome measures, evaluation designs that were less rigorous because they are secondary to the overall training goals of the program, and low participation and response rates.
Although we were able to review evaluations done on mental health and wellness programs, because of our criteria, the evaluations were all conducted with first responder personnel. Additional literature on other populations should be reviewed and might provide additional insight into workplace wellness programs.
This research was sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS's) Science and Technology Directorate's Office of Science and Engineering and conducted in the Management, Technology, and Capabilities Program of the Homeland Security Research Division.More in this issue
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