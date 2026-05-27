The Effect of the Massachusetts Health Care Cost Growth Benchmark on Hospital Revenues and Other Spending Outcomes: Associations with Hospital Revenue, Hospital Prices, and Insurance Premiums
RAND Health Quarterly, 2026; 13(4):2
RAND Health Quarterly, 2026; 13(4):2
RAND Health Quarterly is an online-only journal dedicated to showcasing the breadth of health research and policy analysis conducted RAND-wide.More in this issue
In this study, the authors evaluate the effects of Massachusetts's health care cost growth benchmark—established in 2012 to constrain health care spending—on hospital revenues, health care prices, and health insurance premiums. The cost growth benchmark, enforced by the Massachusetts Health Policy
Commission, sets annual spending growth targets and includes accountability measures for providers and payers. Although the cost growth benchmark was exceeded in most years since 2013, the policy may have slowed spending growth compared with what would have occurred otherwise.
The study uses four statistical approaches to estimate the benchmark's effects, comparing Massachusetts hospitals and counties with various groups of hospitals and counties in other states and employing pre- and post-policy data. Results were mixed and method-dependent: Some approaches suggested that the cost growth benchmark reduced inpatient and outpatient hospital revenue and prices, while the authors found no significant effects in other approaches. There was no evidence that the benchmark affected health insurance premiums.
The analysis was limited by confounding factors, especially the near-simultaneous implementation of the Affordable Care Act, and by differences among Massachusetts and comparison states. The authors caution that findings are exploratory and not causal. Overall, the evidence that the Massachusetts health care cost growth benchmark reduced hospital revenue and prices was weak and inconsistent. The authors suggest that stronger enforcement or complementary policies may be needed to more effectively control health care spending growth.
As part of Chapter 224 of the Acts of 2012, Massachusetts introduced a health care cost growth benchmark that serves as a target for constraining health care spending (Commonwealth of Massachusetts, 2012). The cost growth benchmark is set annually by the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission (HPC) and monitored by the HPC and the Massachusetts Center for Health Information and Analysis. Over time, the cost growth benchmark has ranged from 3.1 percent to 3.6 percent. Each year, the HPC monitors accountability of payers and providers through reports and hearings and assesses the effects of proposed mergers and acquisitions on health care spending growth. Furthermore, providers and payers with spending growth in excess of the cost growth benchmark may be subject to performance improvement plans and can face fines of up to $500,000. However, Massachusetts has rarely exercised its enforcement authority.
As of early 2026, spending growth in Massachusetts had stayed within the cost growth benchmark in four of the 11 years for which assessment data were available. The frequency with which spending growth exceeded the cost growth benchmark suggests that the policy is not working as intended. However, it is possible that the policy constrained health care spending growth relative to what would have occurred without the cost growth benchmark.
In this analysis, we assessed whether the Massachusetts cost growth benchmark reduced growth in spending-related outcomes using statistical techniques to predict what these outcomes would have been without the cost growth benchmark. We focused on three types of outcomes: hospital revenue, hospital prices, and premiums. Revenue data came from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Cost Reporting and Information System, hospital price data came from the RAND Hospital Price Transparency Study (Rounds 4 and 5), and data about insurance premiums came from the CMS Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO). While both the CMS Hospital Cost Reporting and Information System and the CMS CCIIO data contain close to a universe of submitters, the RAND Hospital Price Transparency data are a convenience sample of employer claims that is not representative of the full Massachusetts market. We had access to data from 2010 through 2023 for revenue outcomes, 2016 through 2022 for prices, and 2015 through 2023 for premiums.
In a previous analysis, we considered the effects of health care cost growth benchmarks in eight other states that have similar policies in place: California, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington (Eibner et al., 2026). In that study, we found scant evidence to suggest that health care cost growth benchmarks were associated with reductions in hospital revenue, hospital prices, or insurance premiums. However, we did not consider the effects in Massachusetts in that article because of unique challenges inherent to the state. The most formidable of these challenges is that the Massachusetts cost growth benchmark took effect in 2013, immediately before the 2014 implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Because the ACA expanded insurance coverage and set minimum benefit requirements, ACA implementation could have affected health care spending separately from the Massachusetts cost growth benchmark. Moreover, because Massachusetts enacted an ACA-like insurance expansion in 2006 (Chapter 58 of the Acts of 2006), the effects of the ACA in Massachusetts differed substantially from effects in other states (Commonwealth of Massachusetts, 2006). These challenges affect the validity of standard statistical methods, such as difference-in-differences approaches that compare outcome trends in Massachusetts with outcome trends in comparison states. A further challenge is that our data sources for premiums and prices exist for only post–cost growth benchmark implementation years, limiting our ability to use methods that require preintervention and postintervention comparisons for these outcomes.
For these reasons, we chose to consider the effects in Massachusetts separately from the effects in the other eight states with health care cost growth benchmarks. Furthermore, we used four alternative strategies to estimate the effects of the Massachusetts cost growth benchmark:
All four of our analytic approaches had important drawbacks, forcing us to regard the findings as exploratory and associative. The approaches did not always produce similar findings for the same outcome. When these contradictions occurred, we summarized the evidence across the approaches, but these discrepancies further weakened our confidence in the results. Nevertheless, these analyses provided suggestive evidence on the effects of the Massachusetts cost growth benchmark.
Table 1 shows the findings, strengths, and weaknesses of each approach. For hospital inpatient revenue per discharge, we found statistically significant evidence of an effect of the Massachusetts cost growth benchmark in Approach 4 and marginally significant evidence of an effect in Approach 2. However, the effects were null in Approaches 1 and 3, suggesting that this finding was not robust. For hospital outpatient revenue per discharge equivalent, we found statistically significant evidence of an effect of the cost growth benchmark in Approach 4 and marginally significant evidence of an effect in Approach 3, but null findings from Approaches 1 and 2. We found no effects on health insurance premiums on average, although effects were significant in some years for Approach 4. Using Approach 4, we found a statistically significant negative effect on both inpatient and outpatient hospital prices. However, given that this finding is based on a single approach that likely cannot fully adjust for the differences between Massachusetts and comparison states, we still regard this finding as exploratory.
|Approach
|Strengths
|Weaknesses
|Results
|1: EB and DD with hospitals in nonexpansion states as a comparison group
|Like Massachusetts hospitals, these hospitals may have been less affected by ACA than hospitals in other states were.
|Demographics and health policy landscape of nonexpansion states very different from those of Massachusetts
|
|2: EB and DD with hospitals in high-insurance counties as a comparison group
|Like Massachusetts hospitals, these hospitals may have been less affected by ACA than hospitals in other states were.
|Small and select group of nonrepresentative counties
|
|3: ITS on Massachusetts hospitals
|This approach does not require a non-Massachusetts comparison group.
|Inseparable effects of the cost growth benchmark from other Massachusetts trends
|
|4: Prediction-based model using states without cost growth benchmarks to estimate Massachusetts outcomes
|This approach does not require preintervention data, allowing analysis of a broader variety of outcomes.
|Unable to address nonmodeled differences between Massachusetts and other states
|
NOTE: We indicate statistically significant results (p < 0.05) using ** and marginally significant results (p < 0.1) using *. CI = confidence interval.
Our analysis suggests that the Massachusetts health care cost growth benchmark may have reduced hospital revenue and prices. However, the revenue results were not consistent across models. For both inpatient and outpatient revenue, we obtained a negative and statistically significant finding from one approach, a negative and marginally significant finding from a second approach, and null findings from two other approaches. For prices, we were able to estimate the models using only Approach 4, and we found large effects; for example, the reduction in inpatient prices was $11,165, which is roughly one-third lower than what would have been expected without the cost growth benchmark. However, there were statistical challenges for using Approach 4 for the hospital price outcomes, which reduces our confidence in the results. For health insurance premiums, our estimated effects were not statistically significant.
Although other states have health care cost growth benchmarks, the Massachusetts cost growth benchmark is unique and important to study because of its long tenure and because Massachusetts is one of the few states that has enforcement mechanisms for its benchmark. However, it is very difficult to evaluate the effects of the Massachusetts cost growth benchmark—even with sophisticated statistical methods—and these methodological limitations constrain confidence in our results. The cost growth benchmark may have had some effect on hospital revenue and prices in Massachusetts, but the evidence for this is weak. Policymakers aiming to reduce health care spending growth could consider policies for which there is more-compelling evidence, such as stronger enforcement of cost growth benchmarks, combining cost growth benchmarks with complementary policies (such as value-based payments and price caps), and adopting more targeted approaches that were successful in other states.
This research was sponsored by Arnold Ventures and conducted independently by the RAND research team. This work was conducted in the Financing and Organization Program of RAND Health.More in this issue
RAND Health Quarterly is produced by the RAND Corporation. ISSN 2162-8254.
Explore RAND Health Quarterly articles on PubMed