Photo by dlewis33/Getty Images

An estimated 8 percent of the 2.2 million people incarcerated in jails and prisons in the United States are veterans, and an unknown number of veterans have had other types of contact with the criminal justice system. A better understanding of these justice-involved veterans can help military leaders, policymakers, and veteran-serving organizations identify promising interventions to prevent veterans from entering the criminal justice system and to support formerly incarcerated veterans as they reintegrate into their communities.

Veterans make up approximately 8 percent of the 2.2 million people incarcerated in jails and prisons in the United States—a share similar to that of veterans in the general U.S. adult population (7 percent) (Bronson et al., 2015; Vespa, 2020). This represents a decline in the proportion of incarcerated veterans compared with prior generations of veterans. In the 1970s and 1980s, veterans were overrepresented in jails and prisons. For example, in 1978, only 19 percent of U.S. adults were veterans, but veterans accounted for a quarter of the incarcerated population (Bronson et al., 2015).

There is some evidence that veterans who served after the U.S. military's transition to an all-volunteer force (i.e., in the post–Vietnam War era) have been less likely to come into contact with the criminal justice system (Greenberg and Rosenheck, 2009, 2011), but it is difficult to know whether this is indicative of a shift in military culture, changes in the criminal justice system, or selection-related factors, such as the implementation of more-stringent military accession standards. Veterans with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are also more likely to be arrested for violent offenses and to be involved with the criminal justice system compared with veterans without PTSD (Taylor et al., 2020); it is possible that the recognition of PTSD as a diagnosis (in 1980) and advances in its treatment (Watkins, Sprang, and Rothbaum, 2018) have also helped prevent veteran criminal justice involvement over the years by addressing PTSD as a potential common risk factor.

The research on veterans who have come into contact with the criminal justice system—whom we refer to as justice-involved veterans—is extremely limited. Over the past decade, there have been very few rigorous studies with large sample sizes. It has been historically difficult to secure funding for research on the needs of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated populations (Boch et al., 2023). However, there has been renewed interest at the national level in how military service and military-to-civilian transitions affect the risk of justice system involvement, as well as the specific needs of formerly incarcerated veterans as they reenter their communities. In 2022, the Council on Criminal Justice launched the nonpartisan Veterans Justice Commission, chaired by former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, to explore these questions and issue evidence-based recommendations for policy change (Council on Criminal Justice, undated).

A Look at the Incarcerated Veteran Population

Not all justice-involved veterans are incarcerated in jails and prisons. There are no reliable statistics on the total number of justice-involved veterans (Council on Criminal Justice, 2022). Across the population of justice-involved veterans, we have the clearest picture of the differences between incarcerated veterans and their nonveteran counterparts, in part because the Bureau of Justice Statistics conducts periodic surveys and publishes reports specific to incarcerated veterans. These survey data are among the best sources of information about justice-involved veterans. The bureau's most recent survey, conducted in 2016, showed that 98 percent of veterans in state and federal prisons were men and that they were older and more likely to be White and serving longer sentences than incarcerated nonveterans (Maruschak and Bronson, 2021). Figure 1 provides an overview of demographic and military service characteristics of incarcerated veteran men as of 2016 and shows how they compare with incarcerated nonveteran men in terms of age and with veteran men overall in terms of race/ethnicity.

Figure 1. Characteristics of Veteran Men Incarcerated in U.S. Prisons SOURCE: Data on incarcerated men from the Bureau of Justice Statistics 2016 Survey of Prison Inmates, as reported in Maruschak and Bronson, 2021. Data on veteran men overall from National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics, 2020. NOTE: The figure shows statistics for veteran men because men account for 98 percent of the incarcerated veteran population. For incarcerated veteran men, the figure presents weighted averages across 96,300 veteran men incarcerated in state prisons and 9,100 veteran men incarcerated in federal prisons. Percentages may not sum to 100 due to rounding.

Although these data provide insight into the characteristics of incarcerated veterans, it is important to note that this is just a subset of the larger population of justice-involved veterans. Although data specific to veterans are not available, research suggests that around 75 percent of the correctional population in the United States is on probation or parole (Blodgett et al., 2015). Therefore, it is likely that a substantial proportion of justice-involved veterans are also on community supervision. Non-incarcerated justice-involved veterans also include those who are awaiting trial, enrolled in court-mandated rehabilitation or treatment programs, or completing community service requirements, and still others continue to owe court fees and fines for criminal offenses. Any type of justice system involvement has potential consequences for a veteran's ability to find employment and housing, and a criminal record could be a disqualifying factor in veterans' eligibility for some types of support services. For veterans who are convicted of a crime during military service, the consequences could include an other-than-honorable discharge and loss of benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Veterans who are classified as fugitive felons after evading a warrant or violating their parole are barred from receiving VA health care benefits ( VA , 2019). This highlights the importance of better estimating the size of the population of justice-involved veterans.

The Prevalence of Mental and Behavioral Health Conditions and Homelessness Among Justice-Involved Veterans

From a clinical perspective, the needs of justice-involved veterans are consistent with those of justice-involved adults overall—namely, mental health and psychosocial support, such as housing. However, studies have shown that justice-involved veterans are more likely to live with a mental health condition than the general veteran population (Blodgett et al., 2015). A recent systematic review reported the prevalence of mental health concerns across studies of justice-involved veterans, finding that as many as two-thirds of justice-involved veterans are estimated to have alcohol or substance use disorders, and mental health diagnoses are common, including depression (affecting an estimated 14–51 percent of this population), PTSD (4–39 percent), and psychotic disorders (4–14 percent) (Blodgett et al., 2015). As a point of comparison, VA estimates that rates of PTSD were approximately 2–15 percent among the general veteran population ( VA , 2023). There is also evidence that—similar to trends among nonveterans—justice-involved veteran women are more likely to have a mental health disorder than justice-involved veteran men. However, while incarcerated nonveteran women have comparable rates of substance use disorders to incarcerated nonveteran men, incarcerated veteran women are actually less likely to have a substance use disorder than incarcerated veteran men (Finlay et al., 2015; Fazel, Yoon, and Hayes, 2017).

Many justice-involved veterans and nonveterans have a history of trauma exposure (Blodgett et al., 2015). Research has suggested a link between combat exposure and both justice system involvement and violent behavior, although this has not been supported by all studies (see, e.g., Elbogen et al., 2010; Elbogen et al., 2012; Finlay et al., 2019). Very few studies have looked at the prevalence of combat-related PTSD among justice-involved veterans, but estimates range from 5 to 27 percent (Blodgett et al., 2015) (see light blue bar in Figure 2).

Figure 2 shows the widely varying estimates from prior research on rates of mental and behavioral health conditions among justice-involved veterans from Blodgett et al.'s (2015) systematic literature review. These ranges, as well as the fact that the review included articles as far back as 1987, highlight the uncertainty about how prevalent these conditions are among justice-involved veterans. This uncertainty poses a potential roadblock to identifying risk factors and promising interventions to better support this population.

Figure 2. Wide-Ranging Estimates of the Prevalence of Mental and Behavioral Health Conditions Among Justice-Involved Veterans Health condition Low estimate High estimate Alcohol use disorder 21% 71% Combat-related PTSD 5% 27% Depression 14% 51% Drug use disorder 26% 65% Psychotic disorders 4% 14% PTSD 4% 39% SOURCE: Blodgett et al., 2015, synthesizing findings from 18 samples of justice-involved veterans in studies conducted between 1987 and 2013. NOTE: Not all studies addressed all the conditions listed.

In addition, veterans are overrepresented in the U.S. homeless population at 13 percent, compared with 7 percent among U.S. adults (National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, undated). Justice-involved veterans are significantly more likely to experience homelessness than veterans overall, although estimates of this risk have varied across studies (Blue-Howells et al., 2019). This cycle of incarceration and homelessness is also observed in nonveterans, and research indicates that incarceration is associated with a 20-fold increase in the risk of homelessness (Bashir et al., 2021). VA data suggest that although rates of homelessness among veterans have been declining—by 11 percent between 2020 and 2022 and by more than 55 percent since 2010—around 33,000 veterans still lack stable housing ( VA , 2022c).

Together, these data highlight the significant psychosocial needs that justice-involved veterans might have. Although mental health conditions are especially prevalent in justice-involved populations, this is not to say that these conditions necessarily increase the risk of criminal behavior. Rather, research indicates that people with mental health conditions are actually at a greater risk of being victims of interpersonal violence (Ramchand and Ayer, 2021). Two possible explanations for the prevalence of mental illness in criminal justice settings are a lack of sufficient community-based mental health services, such that the justice system becomes the default treatment setting, and that people with mental health problems have secondary characteristics that do increase the risk of criminal behavior (e.g., unstable work history, substance use disorders) (Bonfine, Wilson, and Munetz, 2020).

There have been studies investigating whether there are military-specific experiences that uniquely contribute to veterans' risk of justice involvement. Some researchers argue that factors that predispose a veteran to come into contact with the criminal justice system (e.g., a history of conduct problems in childhood, family instability, abuse) usually predate military service; however, at least one study demonstrated that although childhood factors are associated with criminal justice involvement after military service, they are only a part of the equation (Tsai and Rosenheck, 2013). Therefore, it is still unclear whether military service increases the risk of justice system contact.

Photo by Doug Benz/Reuters

Veteran-Specific Programs to Prevent Criminal Justice System Involvement and Facilitate Reentry Following Incarceration

Although questions remain about veterans' pathways to criminal justice involvement, the public is generally supportive of rehabilitative approaches for these individuals (Atkin-Plunk and Sloas, 2019). A National Institute of Corrections report referenced the frequent refrain that offering alternatives to incarceration for veterans was the "right thing to do" (Edelman, Berger, and Crawford, 2016); the country has an obligation to address the enduring effects of military service, and this sense of responsibility has led to innovative interventions. Indeed, over the past 15 years, there have been three noteworthy, large-scale efforts to provide justice-involved veterans with the services and support they need.

Outreach Programs

VA operates two programs to address the health care needs of justice-involved veterans, including mental health and substance use disorders:

The Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) program facilitates access to VA health care and other VA supports (e.g., case management, vocational rehabilitation for veterans in court or jail settings). Although the program does not provide legal services, it can refer veterans to community-based legal assistance, and VA facilities have hosted free legal clinics staffed by non- VA specialists ( VA , 2022a).

health care and other supports (e.g., case management, vocational rehabilitation for veterans in court or jail settings). Although the program does not provide legal services, it can refer veterans to community-based legal assistance, and facilities have hosted free legal clinics staffed by non- specialists ( , 2022a). The Health Care for Reentry Veterans (HCRV) program connects incarcerated veterans with VA services, including health care and other supports, as they prepare to return to their communities ( VA , 2022b).

Studies have shown that these programs have been effective in connecting veterans to VA health care. One study found that, of the more than 36,000 veterans who received an outreach visit from a VJO specialist in 2010–2012, 88 percent had a subsequent in-person VA health care appointment (Finlay et al., 2016). Nearly all the veterans in this group who were diagnosed with a mental health or substance use disorder went on to use VA behavioral health care (i.e., mental health or substance use disorder services). A study of the more than 32,000 veterans who received HCRV outreach in a five-year period found that 56 percent had a VA health care visit in the next year (Finlay et al., 2017). Rates of engagement in mental health and substance use treatment among veterans who participated in the HRCV program were lower, suggesting that VJO may be more effective in reaching veterans with these services. It is also notable that homeless veterans who participated in the VJO program had an even higher likelihood of initiating and engaging in mental health and substance use treatment than VJO participants overall (Finlay et al., 2016).

Although it is critical to ensure that veterans have access to the health care services that they need, it is important to note that these services will not necessarily address the factors that contributed to a veteran's involvement in the criminal justice system. For example, research on nonveteran populations has demonstrated that such factors as affiliations with peers who are also engaged in criminal activity, poor impulse control, and aggressive tendencies are some of the stronger predictors of future criminal activity (Bonta and Andrews, 2017). However, VA medical centers are not necessarily equipped to address these factors, perhaps because providers have not been trained in evidence-based treatments to address these issues or due to the perception that these issues cannot be addressed through traditional behavioral health treatment (Blonigen et al., 2017).

Treatment Courts

Perhaps the most well-researched intervention for justice-involved veterans is the veteran treatment court (VTC) model. VTCs follow a similar model to other problem-solving courts, such as drug courts and mental health courts, where the emphasis is on providing treatment to justice-involved individuals with substance use or mental health needs rather than incarcerating them. However, VTCs are unique in that, rather than identifying their population based on the common nature of their treatment needs (e.g., defendants' need for substance use treatment), the unifying characteristic of VTC participants is their history of military service. Ultimately, though, the VTCs ' goal is to connect veterans with needed behavioral health treatment and other supportive services (Slattery et al., 2013; Shannon et al., 2017).

The number of VTCs has expanded significantly since the first court was founded in 2008, and recent estimates suggest that there are more than 620 operating across the country ( VA , 2022a). However, there is substantial variability in policies and practices across VTCs (Baldwin, 2015; Henderson and Stewart, 2016; Douds et al., 2017; McCall, Tsai, and Gordon, 2018), making it difficult to know what models are most effective. Some studies have yielded promising findings (Hartley and Baldwin, 2019), but most have been limited by their small scale, focus on a single court, and lack of a comparison group (e.g., Derrick et al., 2018; Shannon et al., 2017). Estimates of recidivism rates following VTC participation range widely, from 2.5 percent to 56 percent (McCall, Tsai, and Gordon, 2018). And beyond recidivism, there is also a need for research on ongoing treatment engagement and clinical outcomes associated with court participation.

Pressing Issues

Despite increases in the services available to justice-involved veterans, significant gaps in the research limit understanding of their impact. This shortfall means that there is also little empirical support for policy and programmatic changes to better address the needs of justice-involved veterans and prevent future criminal justice system contact. Based on our review of the existing literature and practice, we have identified three key pressing issues.

Why are veterans more likely to come into contact with the criminal justice system for certain types of charges?

Although veterans are now incarcerated at lower rates than their nonveteran counterparts, a higher proportion of veterans than nonveterans have a history of sexual offending behavior (Bronson et al., 2015; Culp et al., 2013). For example, Bureau of Justice Statistics data from 2016 indicated that 12 percent of nonveteran men incarcerated in state prisons had been convicted of a violent sexual offense, compared with 26 percent of veteran men (Maruschak and Bronson, 2021). Moreover, this disproportionate rate of incarceration for sexual offenses has been observed for nearly 30 years (Seamone, Holliday, and Sreenivasan, 2018). Recent efforts have attempted to determine whether there are veteran-specific risk factors for sexual offending, including studies focused on both general incarcerated populations (e.g., Brooks Holliday et al., 2022) and samples of individuals civilly committed under sexually violent predator statutes (e.g., Paden et al., 2021), but this remains a poorly understood issue. Veterans who have committed sexual offenses are likely to encounter additional barriers to community reintegration (e.g., challenges finding housing and employment) (Simmons et al., 2022; Seamone, Holliday, and Sreenivasan, 2018), and therefore may be especially in need of supportive services. Further investigation of the risk factors and psychosocial needs in this subpopulation of justice-involved veterans is important.

What are the key risk and protective factors for criminal justice involvement among veterans?

Although the behavioral health and housing needs of justice-involved veterans are clear, these needs may be distinct from the factors that increase their risk of contact with the criminal justice system. It may be that those risk factors are similar for veterans and nonveterans—including a lack of employment opportunities, substance misuse, attitudes that are supportive of crime, and involvement with family members or friends who have been involved in the criminal justice system (Bonta and Andrews, 2017). However, there has been limited research into whether these same factors pose a risk in veteran populations (Blonigen et al., 2016). There may also be risk factors that are unique to veteran populations. For example, the presence of PTSD in combination with anger or alcohol misuse has been identified as a risk factor for violent behavior in veterans (Elbogen et al, 2012; Elbogen et al., 2014).

There has also been limited exploration of the role of military culture and the risk of criminal justice system involvement. Some researchers have suggested that aspects of military culture, such as an emphasis on hypermasculinity, can contribute to sexually assaultive behavior (Turchik and Wilson, 2010). That said, there is also some evidence that VTCs have been able to leverage aspects of military culture to engage and motivate veterans (Ahlin and Douds, 2016), suggesting that military culture may have some protective effects.

Answering questions about what factors increase risk specifically in veterans is crucial, because identifying the most-salient risk factors can directly inform risk-reduction efforts. It is equally important, however, to explore how military experiences or veteran status could help buffer or protect against justice system involvement. For example, does a sense of belonging within the veteran community or access to quality health and substance use care and insurance enable early intervention?

How and where do veterans access the services needed to mitigate the risk of future criminal justice system involvement?

As noted, VA 's VJO program has seen a great deal of success in connecting veterans with VA services, including mental health and substance use disorder treatment. The HCRV program is similarly designed to link veterans with VA health care. The lower rates of treatment engagement following HCRV outreach could be a function of the more substantial reintegration challenges that veterans face after incarceration in prison compared with a court contact or jail stay, which is typically shorter. Therefore, one important goal might be to better support veterans who are reentering their communities from prison to ensure that they do not fall through the cracks.

Another important point is that VA medical centers are designed to address health-related issues, not necessarily recidivism risk. Blonigen et al. (2017) crosswalked VA services with the central eight risk factors described by the risk-need-responsivity model, which are a set of factors that have been shown to be associated with recidivism in nonveteran populations. They found that some risk factors can be addressed through traditional VA services, including substance use treatment, family relationship support, and engagement in prosocial activities. However, VA facilities do not typically offer services that would target other risk factors, such as services to increase contact with prosocial peers or address aggressive or impulsive tendencies. However, this may be changing: There is research underway to explore the implementation and effectiveness of Moral Reconation Therapy (an established cognitive-behavioral intervention that addresses antisocial beliefs and behaviors) in a VA context (Blonigen et al., 2021). It will be important to examine how these treatments are received, both by VA staff and veterans.

How can the effectiveness of VTCs be maximized?

VTCs have expanded rapidly across the country since the first court was established in 2008. However, the growth of these programs has outpaced the empirical research, and there are several reasons to conduct a rigorous evaluation of VTCs . First, VTCs can vary substantially with respect to eligibility criteria, referral and screening processes, what services they provide, and for how long the program monitors participants (Henderson and Stewart, 2016; Baldwin, 2015; Baldwin and Hartley, 2021; VA , 2022a; Matto, 2017). The literature has yielded a range of findings regarding the effectiveness of VTCs , and it may be that certain elements are more effective than others. Another key gap is the lack of research on subgroups of veterans, such as women and veterans of color (Grohowski and Jones, 2019; Jalain and Grossi, 2020). VTCs hold substantial promise, but more-rigorous empirical research is needed to determine what works and for whom.

Additional Resources VA programs support veterans during their involvement with the criminal justice system. The Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) program connects veterans with VA services and benefits, including health care and social services. VJO can also make referrals to non- VA service providers for veterans in need of legal assistance, for example. VJO specialists in each state are members of treatment teams for veterans whose cases are heard in veteran treatment courts, which provide an alternative to incarceration for defendants with unmet clinical needs.

services and benefits, including health care and social services. can also make referrals to non- service providers for veterans in need of legal assistance, for example. specialists in each state are members of treatment teams for veterans whose cases are heard in veteran treatment courts, which provide an alternative to incarceration for defendants with unmet clinical needs. The Health Care for Reentry Veterans (HCRV) program connects incarcerated veterans with VA services and benefits as they prepare to return to their communities, and this support continues on a short-term basis after release. The program is administered by regional (Veterans Integrated Service Network, or VISN) and state HCRV specialists. Some veterans may also be eligible for vocational training, job placement support, and housing services through the U.S. Department of Labor's Incarcerated Veterans' Transition Program or state-level programs. There are also nonprofit organizations and state and local agencies that provide support to justice-involved veterans. The following organization, as one example, operates at a national level: Justice for Vets is a division of the National Association for Drug Court Professionals that helps establish veteran treatment courts and train their staffs and veteran peer mentors. Although the organization does not provide legal or clinical services, it maintains a directory of these service providers.

Directions for Future Research

Despite the increasing interest in justice-involved veterans, there is still much that we do not know about this population. As a result, there are ample opportunities for future research, and the following recommendations can help inform allocation of research funding and identify and prioritize policy changes as the research base grows.

Leverage existing data sources to answer questions about justice-involved veterans. The Bureau of Justice Statistics conducts periodic surveys of individuals incarcerated in jails and prisons across the United States that include more-robust questions related to military service than other national epidemiological surveys (e.g., the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey fielded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The surveys collect information about veterans' service era, branch of service, combat exposure, length of service, and discharge status. This type of dataset can be leveraged to test basic hypotheses about justice-involved veterans, and, in turn, form the foundation for new questions and data collection.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics conducts periodic surveys of individuals incarcerated in jails and prisons across the United States that include more-robust questions related to military service than other national epidemiological surveys (e.g., the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey fielded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The surveys collect information about veterans' service era, branch of service, combat exposure, length of service, and discharge status. This type of dataset can be leveraged to test basic hypotheses about justice-involved veterans, and, in turn, form the foundation for new questions and data collection. Expand beyond VA when researching justice-involved veterans. Many studies of justice-involved veterans have been based on data from VA 's veteran justice programs. However, not all veterans are eligible for VA services, including those who have other-than-honorable discharges. Veterans who are ineligible for VA services due to the nature of their discharge may be more likely to come into contact with the criminal justice system (Bronson et al., 2015), (to reduce repetition) as a function of preexisting risk factors and because they may encounter more challenges both in transitioning from military to civilian status and in reintegrating into their communities following incarceration, including finding employment. Therefore, it is important to include these veterans in research on criminal justice involvement.

Many studies of justice-involved veterans have been based on data from 's veteran justice programs. However, not all veterans are eligible for services, including those who have other-than-honorable discharges. Veterans who are ineligible for services due to the nature of their discharge may be more likely to come into contact with the criminal justice system (Bronson et al., 2015), (to reduce repetition) as a function of preexisting risk factors and because they may encounter more challenges both in transitioning from military to civilian status and in reintegrating into their communities following incarceration, including finding employment. Therefore, it is important to include these veterans in research on criminal justice involvement. Integrate established criminological and forensic psychological frameworks into research on justice-involved veterans. There is substantial literature on individual and community-level factors that can lead to criminal justice involvement. Although some studies of justice-involved veterans have drawn on this literature (e.g., Blonigen et al., 2017), it is critical to better understand whether and how these frameworks apply to veteran populations.

There is substantial literature on individual and community-level factors that can lead to criminal justice involvement. Although some studies of justice-involved veterans have drawn on this literature (e.g., Blonigen et al., 2017), it is critical to better understand whether and how these frameworks apply to veteran populations. Examine connections between justice system involvement and other psychosocial outcomes, including employment, suicide, and health. To date, much of the research on justice-involved veterans has focused on mental health, substance use, traumatic brain injury, and homelessness. By contrast, there is very little research on suicide in this population, despite the fact that both justice-involved individuals and veterans are at increased risk for suicide (Holliday et al., 2021). Similarly, a 2015 review highlighted the need for more research on employment in this population (McDonough et al., 2015)—an especially important avenue for research, given that employment is a key challenge during reentry following incarceration and may reduce recidivism risk. However, research on this topic remains limited.

To date, much of the research on justice-involved veterans has focused on mental health, substance use, traumatic brain injury, and homelessness. By contrast, there is very little research on suicide in this population, despite the fact that both justice-involved individuals and veterans are at increased risk for suicide (Holliday et al., 2021). Similarly, a 2015 review highlighted the need for more research on employment in this population (McDonough et al., 2015)—an especially important avenue for research, given that employment is a key challenge during reentry following incarceration and may reduce recidivism risk. However, research on this topic remains limited. Explore other innovative alternatives to incarceration among veterans. One key strength of the VTC model is that it keeps veterans out of jails and prisons and places them in community-based treatment settings. However, for nonveteran populations, there has been increased attention paid to interventions that take place earlier in the criminal justice system—for example, pre-plea diversion programs, which allow people to have their cases dismissed if they complete treatment programs. These types of interventions, which occur more "upstream," can help individuals avoid new charges and the collateral consequences that come with criminal justice system involvement, such as difficulty finding employment or housing. Therefore, exploring veteran-specific programs that focus on earlier stages of a veteran's involvement in the criminal justice system could be beneficial.

References

Ahlin, Eileen M., and Anne S. Douds, "Military Socialization: A Motivating Factor for Seeking Treatment in a Veterans' Treatment Court," American Journal of Criminal Justice, Vol. 41, 2016.

Atkin-Plunk, Cassandra A., and Lincoln B. Sloas, "Support for Balanced Justice and Rehabilitation for Justice-Involved Veterans," Criminal Justice Review, Vol. 44, No. 2, 2019.

Baldwin, Julie Marie, "Investigating the Programmatic Attack: A National Survey of Veterans Treatment Courts," Journal of Criminal Law and Criminology, Vol. 105, No. 3, Summer 2015.

Baldwin, Julie Marie, and Richard D. Hartley, Executive Summary: The National Institute of Justice's Multisite Evaluation of Veterans Treatment Courts, National Institute of Justice, December 21, 2021.

Bashir, Ahmad Y., Noreen Moloney, Musaab E. Elzain, Isabelle Delaunois, Ali Sheikhi, Patrick O'Donnell, Colum P. Dunne, Brendan D. Kelly, and Gautam Gulati, "From Nowhere to Nowhere. Homelessness and Incarceration: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis," International Journal of Prisoner Health, Vol. 17, No. 4, 2021.

Blodgett, Janet C., Tigran Avoundjian, Andrea K. Finlay, Joel Rosenthal, Steven M. Asch, Natalya C. Maisel, and Amanda M. Midboe, "Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders Among Justice-Involved Veterans," Epidemiologic Reviews, Vol. 37, No. 1, 2015.

Blonigen, Daniel M., Leena Bui, Eric B. Elbogen, Janet C. Blodgett, Natalya C. Maisel, Amanda M. Midboe, Steven M. Asch, James F. McGuire, and Christine Timko, "Risk of Recidivism Among Justice-Involved Veterans: A Systematic Review of the Literature," Criminal Justice Policy Review, Vol. 27, No. 8, December 2016.

Blonigen, Daniel M., Allison L. Rodriguez, Luisa Manfredi, Jessica Britt, Andrea Nevedal, Andrea K. Finlay, Joel Rosenthal, David Smelson, and Christine Timko, "The Availability and Utility of Services to Address Risk Factors for Recidivism Among Justice-Involved Veterans," Criminal Justice Policy Review, Vol. 28, No. 8, October 2017.

Blonigen, Daniel M., Paige M. Shaffer, Jennifer S. Smith, Michael A. Cucciare, Christine Timko, David Smelson, Jessica Blue-Howells, Sean Clark, and Joel Rosenthal, "Recidivism Treatment for Justice-Involved Veterans: Evaluating Adoption and Sustainment of Moral Reconation Therapy in the US Veterans Health Administration," Administration and Policy in Mental Health Services Research, Vol. 48, 2021.

Blue-Howells, Jessica, Christine Timko, Sean Clark, and Andrea K. Finlay, "Homelessness and Criminal Justice Involvement Among Veterans: A Review of the Research," VA National Center on Homelessness Among Veterans, June 2019.

National Center on Homelessness Among Veterans, June 2019. Boch, Samantha J., Aaron W. Murnan, Jordan F. Pollard, Nichole L. Nidey, Rose Y. Hardy, and Iheoma U. Iruka, "Assessment of US Federal Funding of Incarceration-Related Research, 1985–2022," JAMA Network Open, Vol. 6, No. 2, 2023.

Bonfine, Natalie, Amy Blank Wilson, and Mark R. Munetz, "Meeting the Needs of Justice-Involved People with Serious Mental Illness Within Community Behavioral Health Systems," Psychiatric Services, Vol. 71, No. 4, April 1, 2020.

Bonta, James, and D. A. Andrews, The Psychology of Criminal Conduct, 6th ed., Routledge, 2016.

Bronson, Jennifer, E. Ann Carson, Margaret Noonan, and Marcus Berzofsky, Veterans in Prison and Jail, 2011–12, U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Statistics, December 2015. As of February 2023: https://bjs.ojp.gov/content/pub/pdf/vpj1112.pdf

Brooks Holliday, Stephanie, Shoba Sreenivasan, Eric Elbogen, David Thornton, and Jim McGuire, "Factors Associated with Repeat Sexual Offending Among U.S. Military Veteran Compared to Civilians," International Journal of Forensic Mental Health, Vol. 21, No. 2, 2022.

Copeland, Laurel A., Alexander L. Miller, Deborah E. Welsh, John F. McCarthy, John E. Zeber, and Amy M. Kilbourne, "Clinical and Demographic Factors Associated with Homelessness and Incarceration Among VA Patients with Bipolar Disorder," American Journal of Public Health, Vol. 99, No. 5, May 2009.

Patients with Bipolar Disorder," American Journal of Public Health, Vol. 99, No. 5, May 2009. Council on Criminal Justice, "Veterans Justice Commission," webpage, undated. As of February 2023: https://counciloncj.org/veterans-justice-commission

Council on Criminal Justice, From Service Through Reentry: A Preliminary Assessment of Veterans in the Criminal Justice System, August 2022.

Culp, Richard, Tasha J. Youstin, Kristin Englander, and James Lynch, "From War to Prison: Examining the Relationship Between Military Service and Criminal Activity," Justice Quarterly, Vol. 30, No. 4, 2013.

Derrick, Raquel M., Lisa Callahan, Roumen Vesselinov, Roger W. Krauel, Judith A. Litzenberger, and Leiana Rae Camp, "Serving Those Who Served: Outcomes for the San Diego Veterans Treatment Calendar (SDVTRC) Pilot Program," Psychological Injury and Law, Vol. 11, 2018.

Douds, Anne S., Eileen M. Ahlin, Daniel Howard, and Sarah Stigerwalt, "Varieties of Veterans' Courts: A Statewide Assessment of Veterans' Treatment Court Components," Criminal Justice Policy Review, Vol. 28, No. 8, 2017.

Edelman, Bernard, Thomas J. Berger, and Gregory Crawford, Veterans Treatment Courts: A Second Chance for Vets Who Have Lost Their Way, U.S. Department of Justice, National Institute of Corrections, May 2016.

Elbogen, Eric B., Sara Fuller, Sally C. Johnson, Stephanie Brooks, Patricia Kinneer, Patrick Calhoun, and Jean C. Beckham, "Improving Risk Assessment of Violence Among Military Veterans: An Evidence-Based Approach for Clinical Decision-Making," Clinical Psychology Review, Vol. 30, No. 6, August 2010.

Elbogen, Eric B., Sally C. Johnson, Virginia M. Newton, Kristy Straits-Troster, Jennifer J. Vasterling, H. Ryan Wagner, and Jean C. Beckham, "Criminal Justice Involvement, Trauma, and Negative Affect in Iraq and Afghanistan War Era Veterans," Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, Vol. 80, No. 6, 2012.

Elbogen, Eric B., Sally C. Johnson, H. Ryan Wagner, Connor Sullivan, Casey T. Taft, and Jean C. Beckham, "Violent Behaviour and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in US Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans," British Journal of Psychiatry, Vol. 204, No. 5, May 2014.

Fazel, Seena, Isabel A. Yoon, and Adrian J. Hayes, "Substance Use Disorders in Prisoners: An Updated Systematic Review and Meta-Regression Analysis in Recently Incarcerated Men and Women," Addiction, Vol. 112, No. 10, 2017.

Finlay, Andrea K., Ingrid A. Binswanger, David Smelson, Leon Sawh, Jim McGuire, Joel Rosenthal, Jessica Blue-Howells, Christine Timko, Janet C. Blodgett, Alex H. S. Harris, Steven M. Asch, and Susan Frayne, "Sex Differences in Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders and Treatment Entry Among Justice-Involved Veterans in the Veterans Health Administration," Medical Care, Vol. 53, No. 4, Suppl. 1, April 2015.

Finlay, Andrea K., Mandy D. Owens, Emmeline Taylor, Amia Nash, Nicole Capdarest-Arest, Joel Rosenthal, Jessica Blue-Howells, Sean Clark, and Christine Timko, "A Scoping Review of Military Veterans Involved in the Criminal Justice System and Their Health and Healthcare," Health and Justice, Vol. 7, No. 6, April 8, 2019.

Finlay, Andrea K., David Smelson, Leon Sawh, Jim McGuire, Joel Rosenthal, Jessica Blue-Howells, Christine Timko, Ingrid Binswanger, Susan M. Frayne, Janet C. Blodgett, et al., "U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Justice Outreach Program: Connecting Justice-Involved Veteran with Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Treatment," Criminal Justice Policy Review, Vol. 27, No. 2, 2016.

Finlay, Andrea K., Matthew Stimmel, Jessica Blue-Howells, Joel Rosenthal, Jim McGuire, Ingrid Binswanger, David Smelson, Alex H. S. Harris, Susan M. Frayne, Tim Bowe, and Christine Timko, "Use of Veterans Health Administration Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Treatment After Exiting Prison: The Health Care for Reentry Veterans Program," Administration and Policy in Mental Health and Mental Health Services Research, Vol. 44, 2017.

Greenberg, Greg A., and Robert A. Rosenheck, "Mental Health and Other Risk Factors for Jail Incarceration Among Male Veterans," Psychiatric Quarterly, Vol. 80, 2009.

Greenberg, Greg A., and Robert A. Rosenheck, "Incarceration Among Male Veterans: Relative Risk of Imprisonment and Differences Between Veteran and Nonveteran Inmates," International Journal of Offender Therapy and Comparative Criminology, Vol. 56, No. 4, June 2012.

Grohowski, Mariana, and Patricia Y. Jones, "Beyond Invisible: Justice-Involved Women Veterans," in Kate Hendricks Thomas and Kyleanne Hunter, eds., Invisible Veterans: What Happens When Military Women Become Civilians Again, ABC-CLIO, 2019.

Hartley, Richard D., and Julie Marie Baldwin, "Waging War on Recidivism Among Justice-Involved Veterans: An Impact Evaluation of a Large Urban Veterans Treatment Court," Criminal Justice Policy Review, Vol. 30, No. 1, 2019.

Henderson, Kerwin, and Kevin Stewart, "Veterans Treatment Courts," factsheet, Justice Programs Office, American University, November 2016.

Holliday, Ryan, W. Blake Martin, Lindsey L. Monteith, Sean C. Clark, and James P. LePage, "Suicide Among Justice-Involved Veterans: A Brief Overview of Extant Research, Theoretical Conceptualization, and Recommendations for Future Research," Journal of Social Distress and Homelessness, Vol. 30, No. 1, 2021.

Jalain, Caroline I., and Elizabeth L. Grossi, "Take a Load off Fanny: Peer Mentors in Veterans Treatment Courts," Criminal Justice Policy Review, Vol. 31, No. 8, October 2020.

Maruschak, Laura M., and Jennifer Bronson, Veterans in Prison: Survey of Prison Inmates, 2016, U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Statistics, March 2021. As of February 2023: https://bjs.ojp.gov/content/pub/pdf/vpspi16st.pdf

Matto, Holly, Veterans Treatment Courts: Identifying Key Findings from a Collaborative Survey, U.S. Department of Justice, National Institute of Corrections, March 2017.

McCall, Janice D., Jack Tsai, and Adam J. Gordon, "Veterans Treatment Court Research: Participant Characteristics, Outcomes, and Gaps in the Literature," Journal of Offender Rehabilitation, Vol. 57, No. 6, 2018.

McDonough, Danica E., Janet C. Blodgett, Amanda M. Midboe, and Daniel M. Blonigen, Justice-Involved Veterans and Employment: A Systematic Review of Barriers and Promising Strategies and Interventions, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 2015.

National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics, Veteran Population Model (VetPop2020), September 30, 2020.

National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, "Veteran Homelessness," webpage, undated. As of February 2023: https://nchv.org/veteran-homelessness

Paden, Sarah G., Allen Azizian, Shoba Sreenivasan, Jim McGuire, Stephanie Brooks Holliday, and Michael C. Seto, "A Comparison of Risk Factors Among Discharged Military Veterans and Civilians Involuntarily Hospitalized Under California's Sexually Violent Predator Act," Sexual Abuse, Vol. 33, No. 6, September 2021.

Ramchand, Rajeev, and Lynsay Ayer, "Is Mental Illness a Risk Factor for Gun Violence?" in Rajeev Ramchand and Jessica Saunders, eds., Contemporary Issues in Gun Policy: Essays from the RAND Gun Policy in America Project, RAND Corporation, RR-A243-2, 2021, pp. 67–73. As of February 2023: https://www.rand.org/research/gun-policy/analysis/essays/mental-illness-risk-factor-for-gun-violence.html

Seamone, Evan R., Stephanie Brooks Holliday, and Shoba Sreenivasan, "Veteran Non Grata: Veteran Sex Offenders with Service-Related Mental Health Conditions and the Need to Mitigate Risk," Virginia Journal of Criminal Law, Vol. 6, No. 1, Fall 2018.

Shannon, Lisa M., Shira Birdwhistell, Sheila K. Hulbig, Afton Jackson Jones, Jennifer Newell, and Connie Payne, "Examining Implementation and Preliminary Performance Indicators of Veterans Treatment Courts: The Kentucky Experience," Evaluation and Program Planning, Vol. 63, August 2017.

Simmons, Molly, Bo Kim, Justeen Hyde, Tiffany L. Lemon, Kirsten E. Scharer, and D. Keith McInnes, "Protecting the Public's Health Through Successful Reentry for Sex Offender After Incarceration," Journal of Interpersonal Violence, Vol. 37, Nos. 17–18, September 2022.

Slattery, Michelle, Mallory Tascha Dugger, Theodore A. Lamb, and Laura Williams, "Catch, Treat, Release: Veteran Treatment Courts Address the Challenges of Returning Home," Substance Use and Misuse, Vol. 48, No. 10, 2013.

Taylor, Emmeline N., Christine Timko, Amia Nash, Mandy D. Owens, Alex H. S. Harris, and Andrea K. Finlay, "Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and Justice Involvement Among Military Veterans: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis," Journal of Traumatic Stress, Vol. 33, No. 5, October 2020.

Tsai, Jack, and Robert A. Rosenheck, "Childhood Antecedents of Incarceration and Criminal Justice Involvement Among Homeless Veterans," American Journal of Orthopsychiatry, Vol. 83, No. 4, 2013.

Turchik, Jessica A., and Susan M. Wilson, "Sexual Assault in the U.S. Military: A Review of the Literature and Recommendations for the Future," Aggression and Violent Behavior, Vol. 15, No. 4, July–August 2010, pp. 267–277.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, "Fugitive Felon Program (PPP)," factsheet, February 2019. As of February 2023: https://www.va.gov/healthbenefits/resources/publications/IB10-1344_fugitive_felon_program.pdf

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, "Veterans Treatment Courts and Other Veteran-Focused Courts Served by VA Veterans Justice Outreach Specialists," factsheet, March 2022a. As of February 2023: https://www.va.gov/HOMELESS/docs/VJO/Veterans-Treatment-Court-Inventory-Update-Fact-Sheet-March-2022-508.pdf

Veterans Justice Outreach Specialists," factsheet, March 2022a. As of February 2023: https://www.va.gov/HOMELESS/docs/VJO/Veterans-Treatment-Court-Inventory-Update-Fact-Sheet-March-2022-508.pdf U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, " VA Homeless Programs: Health Care for Reentry Veterans Services and Resources," webpage, last updated September 30, 2022b. As of February 2023: https://www.va.gov/homeless/reentry.asp

Homeless Programs: Health Care for Reentry Veterans Services and Resources," webpage, last updated September 30, 2022b. As of February 2023: https://www.va.gov/homeless/reentry.asp U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, " VA Homeless Programs: Point-in-Time (PIT) Count," webpage, last updated November 3, 2022c. As of February 2023: https://www.va.gov/homeless/pit_count.asp

Homeless Programs: Point-in-Time (PIT) Count," webpage, last updated November 3, 2022c. As of February 2023: https://www.va.gov/homeless/pit_count.asp U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, " PTSD : National Center for PTSD ," webpage, last updated February 3, 2023. As of March 2023: https://www.ptsd.va.gov/understand/common/common_veterans.asp

: National Center for ," webpage, last updated February 3, 2023. As of March 2023: https://www.ptsd.va.gov/understand/common/common_veterans.asp VA —See U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

—See U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Vespa, Jonathan, Those Who Served: America's Veterans from World War II to the War on Terror, U.S. Census Bureau, June 2, 2020. As of February 2023: https://www.census.gov/library/publications/2020/demo/acs-43.html

Watkins, Laura E., Kelsey R. Sprang, and Barbara O. Rothbaum, "Treating PTSD : A Review of Evidence-Based Psychotherapy Interventions," Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience, Vol. 12, November 2018.

About the Authors Stephanie Brooks Holliday is a senior behavioral scientist. She has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology. Her research focuses on the criminal and juvenile justice system, including community reintegration, diversion, and alternatives to incarceration, as well as veterans' mental health and well-being. Lynsay Ayer is a senior behavioral and social scientist. She has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology. Her research examines strategies to prevent violence and trauma, prevent and treat behavioral health problems caused by stressful or traumatic events, and improve access to behavioral health services. Lauren Skrabala is the communications analyst for the RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute. She has an M.A. in English and has prepared numerous publications and briefings on policy issues affecting service members and veterans.

Subscribe to the Policy Currents newsletter

Related Content Content RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute

Topics

Document Details Copyright: RAND Corporation

RAND Corporation Availability: Web-Only

Web-Only Year: 2023

2023 DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/PEA1363-8

https://doi.org/10.7249/PEA1363-8 Document Number: PE-A1363-8 Citation RAND Style Manual Holliday, Stephanie Brooks, Lynsay Ayer, and Lauren Skrabala, Identifying Promising Prevention Strategies and Interventions to Support Justice-Involved Veterans: Veterans' Issues in Focus, RAND Corporation, PE-A1363-8, June 2023. As of September 13, 2024: https://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PEA1363-8.html Copy Text Chicago Manual of Style Holliday, Stephanie Brooks, Lynsay Ayer, and Lauren Skrabala, Identifying Promising Prevention Strategies and Interventions to Support Justice-Involved Veterans: Veterans' Issues in Focus. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2023. https://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PEA1363-8.html. Copy Text BibTeX RIS