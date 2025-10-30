This briefing paper was prepared to support the first event of the Justice for All conference series, ‘800 Years of Justice: Magna Carta to UN SDG 16.’ RAND Europe is a research partner for this series, which is a year-long programme of events that examines the challenges facing modern justice systems.

This paper reflects on the economic legacy of Magna Carta (or ‘Great Charter’), focusing on its direct and indirect effects on fiscal governance and the broader economic implications of the legal principles it introduced. Originally proclaimed in 1215 as a negotiated settlement between King John and England’s barons, Magna Carta set precedents for limiting executive power, protecting property rights and ensuring greater access to justice. Over time, through reinterpretation and adaptation, these principles have shaped systems of rights and institutions that still underpin the delivery of justice, economic stability and sustainable growth in many parts of the world.

Against this historical backdrop, we consider whether Sustainable Development Goal 16 (SDG 16), which calls for peace, justice and strong institutions, could become a similarly transformative milestone for the twenty‑first century. Drawing on contemporary evidence, the analysis demonstrates that investment in justice delivers measurable economic returns, from sustained growth to increased foreign direct investment. Moreover, it outlines some of the practical steps needed to realise SDG 16’s vision, including mobilising adequate financing, adapting proven funding models from other sectors and leveraging established benchmarks such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. In doing so, the paper invites reflection on what is needed to ensure that the principles set out over 800 years ago continue to inform and inspire contemporary strategies for sustainable economic and social development.