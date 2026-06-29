Financing justice
Expert InsightsPublished Jun 29, 2026
Expert InsightsPublished Jun 29, 2026
This briefing paper highlights the urgent need to increase investment in the justice system in England and Wales to improve efficiency and effectiveness. The challenges facing the system have been explored through the Justice for All series, and the availability of resources is one of the important factors, both in meeting rising demand and in supplying capacity and capability. There are opportunities to target investment in areas that will reduce demand and enable the government to benefit from reducing downstream costs. Financing for justice has been available from investors in the UK, and credible financing models exist to structure that investment and drive positive impact while unlocking savings. The government has already signalled its commitment to developing the impact economy, including through the creation of the Office for the Impact Economy, and linking investors with opportunities to improve public services. It should be an early priority to create a pipeline of opportunities for investing in renewal for the justice system, for the benefit of us all.
This work was funded by RAND Europe internal research and conducted by the RAND Economic Strategy and Operations Unit within RAND Europe.
This publication is part of the RAND expert insights series. The expert insights series presents perspectives on timely policy issues.
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