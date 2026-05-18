Justice for people leaving prison
Expert InsightsPublished May 18, 2026
Expert InsightsPublished May 18, 2026
The challenge of achieving effective rehabilitation and resettlement of prison leavers ‘has eluded almost all penal systems throughout their history.’ Similarly, the social and economic costs generated by recidivism are significant and often long-lasting, making addressing this challenge a matter of both individual and collective interest. Despite periodic reforms to the system, a 2025 report by the UK Parliament Justice Committee identified systemic barriers to delivering effective pre-release support that severely compromised efforts to reduce reoffending. People leaving prison may also face complex, intersectional challenges such as barriers to finding accommodation, employment and a safe community. This paper aims to summarise findings from existing evidence to explore the role of insufficient re-entry support in driving recidivism among prison leavers, and the financial, social and systemic costs of reoffending in England and Wales.
This work was funded by RAND Europe internal research and conducted by the RAND Economic Strategy and Operations Unit within RAND Europe.
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